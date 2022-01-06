With budget season just around the corner, the Blount County Education Committee this week discussed the possibility of increased funding for the county schools.
Blount County Commissioner Dodd Crowe reminded fellow commissioners on the committee that “Education” appears at the top of the county seal.
“If Blount County truly prioritizes education, like Maryville and Alcoa, if we truly prioritize it, we need to start now and say we want those pennies put over there,” Crowe said. “Because if you wait until the meeting where we set the tax rate and set the expenditures, it ain’t happening. It’s already been built by a few people.”
In previous meetings Crowe has talked about raising BCS to the average level of per-pupil spending in the state, but he has found it difficult to pinpoint that number with different sources calculating the number in various ways.
Commissioner Mike Akard pointed to other funding that might not be included in per-pupil spending figures.
“We’re paying back a tremendous amount of debt that is school-related, and if you all are not figuring that in the cost per student you’re selling Blount County government short,” Akard said, adding that the county has paid off more than $100 million in debt for school construction projects over the past eight years. “That is money that we put in the schools when we built schools.”
The Blount County Trustee’s Office website says 45% of county property taxes go to education and 18% to debt for capital projects, of which more than 90% is related to education.
“You’ve got to remember, we’re paying back debt on the city (schools) as well, “ Crowe responded. “Every time we borrow money we have to give them their cut.”
By creating a separate capital improvements account that doesn’t split revenue with Maryville and Alcoa schools, Fund 177, Crowe said that saved the county money by funding projects without borrowing.
Commissioner Robbie Bennett, an assistant principal at Heritage High School, called Fund 177 a “game changer” in helping BCS fund projects and Board of Education Chairman Robby Kirkland called it “a godsend.”
“We’re starting to make a dent in issues, but we still don’t have our classrooms to where they need to be for our kids,” said school board member Debbie Sudhoff, citing as an example the classroom used for culinary arts at Heritage High School.
Blount County has had the same property tax rate since the 2015-16 fiscal year, $2.47 per $100 of assessed value. Currently 88 cents goes to general county funding; 44 cents to debt service; 3 cents to general capital projects; 98 cents to schools, split among Blount County, Maryville City and Alcoa City schools; and 14 cents to BCS education capital projects.
During the discussion this week Commissioner Brad Bowers said, “I’m a firm believer that maybe we need to give the schools another penny or something.”
Tapping sales tax?
While local schools have benefitted in recent years from sales tax revenues coming in higher than budgeted, Kirkland suggested the county put more sales tax revenue into the school system.
Kirkland said he’d like BCS to make major strides on salaries, noting that Knox County’s pay is now higher than Blount County’s. “We used to blow Knoxville away,” he said.
Commissioner Dawn Reagan added to the discussion the current state effort to change its funding formula for schools. “In about three years you’d better hold on, because it may all change ... and I’m not sure it’s going to change for the good,” she said.
Value
When other commissioners resisted comparing BCS funding to other local districts Reagan, a BCS teacher, said they are compared when it comes to results.
Sudhoff said BCS needs to better promote its achievements.
“There is a misperception in our community as to the value of Blount County Schools,” she said. “If you’re new in this community and you’re looking for a place to live, what’s the first thing a Realtor tells you? Maryville City Schools is great. Do they ever say Blount County Schools is great?”
“We’re going to have to invest money in marketing and promoting and changing our brand appeal, if you will, in this county and outside of this county,” she said. “We’ve got a great school system. I’m very proud that my kids graduated from Blount County Schools.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.