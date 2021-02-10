Members of the Blount County Commission’s Education Committee are seeking ways to improve communication between Blount County Schools and the commission.
Nine of the 21 county commissioners serve on the committee, which meets the first Tuesday of most months and hears reports from the school district and discusses issues. Two members of the Board of Education also serve as nonvoting representatives to the committee.
“I just don’t think it’s functioning correctly,” school board member Debbie Sudhoff said during the Feb. 2 meeting.
“I’ve attended these committee meetings for over six years now, and I’m passionate about our relationship and the transparency that we’re trying to improve on between the Education Committee, the commission and school board,” she said, “but it’s very frustrating to me when we spend time in these meetings discussing things that are going on within the school system and then I get calls from commissioners who are not on this committee complaining they didn’t know anything about it.”
Committee Chair Dodd Crowe pledged to do a better job of keeping the full commission informed. “Sometimes we’re all guilty of not looking hard enough to see what the other committees are doing. We’re just waiting until it comes to us, and then we go out and try to find the answers,” he said.
Early in the meeting, BCS Director Rob Britt told the committee he was providing documentation to counter false allegations during Budget Committee and County Commission meetings last month that the district had asked for funding for the same 29 HVAC units twice. “That’s just clearly not true,” he said.
After Sudhoff’s comments, Britt said the district is attempting to improve communications with county officials, including sending a bullet-point report from school board meetings.
“We’re attempting to communicate a little bit better,” he said, “but, as you know, that’s a two-way street.”
County Commissioner Steve Mikels noted that the commission stopped its workshop meetings over the past year during the pandemic and said he is hopeful that resuming those will improve communication.
“Everybody’s had a hard year, and it’s been especially hard on communication,” Mikels said.
Sudhoff said commissioners have the same opportunity to attend school board meetings as she does to attend the commission meetings, and during the Education Committee meeting school officials said they would ensure commission members can easily access the Zoom link for school board meetings.
Two days later, at least one commissioner and county Mayor Ed Mitchell attended at least part of the school board meeting in person.
