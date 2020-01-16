A group of private citizens will go door to door with a petition supporting liquor by the drink in Louisville. 10% of the registered voters from the 2018 election, around 200 voters, will need to sign the petition by August in order for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to vote on whether or not to put liquor by the drink on the ballot for the 2020 election.
“The voters should have the final say on an issue as big as liquor by the drink,” Mayor Tom Bickers said Tuesday night at the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. “There are people for and against liquor by the drink, and I respect the view of both sides.”
According to Bickers, the matter is about the freedom to make choices. “Sometimes we make good choices, and sometimes we make bad choices. “We should never take away a right for an individual to make a choice. I have always thought that freedom was the ability for an individual to make choices.”
Bickers believes selling liquor by the drink in Louisville would help the town grow. He said that the inability to sell liquor by the drink does create a barrier for development.
“People often ask me why we don’t have nice restaurants in town,” the mayor said. “Restaurants do not want to come here if we don’t have liquor by the drink because it creates a hurdle to being profitable and successful. If we are going to recruit businesses to the area that people want, liquor by the drink is a step that needs to be taken.
“A town is either growing or dying, something I have said even before I ran for office. I am not a caretaker that wants to (keep everything) like it is. If you say you like Louisville the way it is and put a glass dome over it in order to keep anything from going in or out, ultimately we would die from lack of oxygen.
“You want a community to be able to grow and breathe. You have to accept that change will come. People at first thought something like Amazon was a horrible thing, and now almost everybody orders something from Amazon.”
