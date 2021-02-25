Eight Blount County Sheriff’s Office employees will clock out Sunday for the final time.
They are set to retire Feb. 28 via Blount County’s Voluntary Retirement Incentive Program, BCSO announced Wednesday in a Facebook post.
“I am forever indebted to these men and women for the dedication and loyalty they’ve given to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office and to the citizens of Blount County,” Sheriff James Berrong said in the post.
“In total, these men and women represent more than 164 years of experience and wisdom that will not be easily replaced. We are forever grateful for their service, and I am happy for each of them. Please take the time to call or message these individuals and wish them well as they move on to their well-deserved retirements.”
The retiring employees are Deputy Tim Ogle (juvenile corrections, 18 years); Capt. John Adams (juvenile corrections, 28 years); Deputy David Dudley (juvenile corrections, 20 years); Deputy Bill Ball (court services, 24 years); Deputy Mike Shamblin (patrol, 15 years); Cindy Campbell (records, 18 years); Deputy Marty Thomas (adult corrections, 19 years) and Linda Ellis (administration, 21 years).
BCSO honored the departing employees Wednesday in a small ceremony.
“Each of these employees will certainly be missed, but we are happy they can enjoy the next chapter of their lives!” the Facebook post states.
The Blount County Commission approved the retirement incentive program in a Nov. 19 meeting, appropriating $1.18 million.
In retiring early, employees receive three months of regular pay plus continuation of benefits, $350 per each employment year and money for vacation days, compensatory time and no more than 30 sick days, according to previous reporting by The Daily Times.
Qualifications for the retirement incentives include status as a full-time government or highway department employee with 30 years of service. Those older than 60 who have worked for the county for 10 consecutive years also qualify.
During the Nov. 19 meeting, some commissioners addressed what they saw as the positives and negatives of the program: rewarding employees for their service, while essentially paying them to retire.
“The experience that we lose anytime something like this takes place is very difficult to replace,” Commissioner Mike Akard said then. “But at the same time, these people that qualify for this have put in many years.
“And with all of the strange things that are going on with the way people are reacting to the COVID-19 pandemic, I certainly applaud giving them the opportunity to retire early and stay home if they see fit,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.