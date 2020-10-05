Eight entrants had perfect scores in Week 2 of The Daily Times football contest, but only three of them won cash prizes.
One high school game — Scott at Austin-East — and one college game — Troy at South Alabama — were canceled over COVID-19. Both of those games were tossed out, so the contest featured 11 games for Week 2.
Waldon Shelley of Maryville won the $200 jackpot by getting closest to the tiebreaker (he wrote 48), the total score between Tennessee and Missouri (the Vols won 35-12).
Amos Holliday of Friendsville won second place at $50 with a tiebreaker of 45, and Justin Scott Worth of Maryville finished third and won $25 for a tiebreaker of 44.
The jackpot for Week 3 reverts to $100 (it goes up by $100 each week there is no perfect entry).
A whopping 41 entrants missed only one game. Perhaps the region’s collective hatred of Ole Miss (and former Vol) coach Lane Kiffen caused many entrants to pick Kentucky to win; Ole Miss won in overtime. And many entrants wrongly picked Baylor over West Virginia.
See page 5B for the Week 3 entry form. Unfolded entries are the easiest to count. There’s a drop box on the Harper Avenue side of our building; or mail entries to The Daily Times, c/o Football Contest, 307 E. Harper Ave., Maryville, TN 37804.
