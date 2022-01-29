Fueling workforce development and funding education were major themes of this year’s Regional Legislative Agenda Breakfast, a partnership of the Oak Ridge, Knoxville and Blount County chambers of commerce.
The breakfast was held Friday morning at the Hilton Knoxville Airport in Alcoa.
Ahead of the breakfast, Blount, Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Farragut West Knox and Anderson County Chambers worked together to identify the five primary policy areas that would form the core of their 2022 legislative agenda: economic development, education and workforce development, healthcare and infrastructure and transportation.
Travis Gardner, Blount County Chamber of Commerce Chair, introduced the speakers before inviting Mark Cate onto the stage to facilitate comments on the partnership’s legislative agenda.
Cate, founder of Stones River Group, a public affairs firm based in Nashville, worked as chief of staff for former Gov. Bill Haslam for several years.
Cates offered attendees a chance to hear current legislators’ thoughts on issues including economic development and education in the state as the 2022 legislative session of the Tennessee General Assembly, which reconvened on Jan. 11, continues into the spring.
Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, Tennessee State Representatives Jerome Moon and Bob Ramsey and former Gov. Haslam, among others, spoke at the breakfast.
McNally’s comments centered the state’s budgeting process as it relates to education. He noted that the state’s revenue for 2022 is very strong and suggested that that strength would benefit Tennessee’s infrastructure and educational initiatives.
State Representative John Ragan, similarly, praised members of the General Assembly for their focus on education in 2022, commenting that “education is like energy.”
Multiple speakers referenced the Basic Education Program, or BEP––the formula the State of Tennessee utilizes to help determine how state education funding is allocated to schools. On Wednesday, the state completed a review of the formula it began in Oct. 2021, but proposed changes, including increased focus on school vouchers, have proven controversial with Democratic lawmakers.
After current government officeholders spoke, Haslam took the stage. He began by commending attendees for their focus on business’ importance to policy. But his remarks, too, stressed Tennessee’s progress on education and workforce development.
Yet, in contrast to earlier speakers, Haslam expressed a desire for more discussion of recent regression in outcomes for Tennessee students. Haslam noted that metrics including reading proficiency among third-grade students indicate some backsliding since the pandemic began.
Citing national division over subjects such as masks in schools, Haslam brought the breakfast to a close by urging attendees to value persuading opponents over ridiculing them, to “make a difference and not just a point.”
