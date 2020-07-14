Robby Kirkland
Political affiliation: Republican (unopposed)
Occupation: Retired railroad conductor
Brief Biographical Info: I spent 34 years with Norfolk Southern.
Why are you running for this position? I am trying to bring a different point of view to the board.
What relevant experience do you have? I was first elected to the Blount County school board in 1992. I have served consecutively on the board for 12 years and on the County Commission for four years.
Why should voters elect you? My experience is why I should be re-elected. It sets me apart from other candidates.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office? I have been involved with Blount County Schools as a student, parent, grandparent, school board member and county commissioner.
For every local election, The Daily Times reaches out to candidates with a questionnaire asking them a variety of questions about their personal lives, professional and political experiences and reasons for running for office.
Candidate profiles were provided by the candidates. They are listed by alphabetical order. In instances where candidates exceeded the maximum word counts, reply was edited for consistency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.