Phil Porter
Age:70
Political affiliation: Republican (unopposed)
Occupation: Retired educator
Brief Biographical Info:I was born, raised and have lived in Blount County my entire life. I grew up on a farm in Lanier and participated in the 4H and Boy Scouts in my youth. I received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and completed additional post-graduate work there. I worked at Halliburton and K-25 in Oak Ridge before going back to UTK to obtain my teaching certificate.
Why are you running for this position?: I love Blount County and want to give something back to this great, beautiful county.
What relevant experience do you have?:I worked for 37 years in Blount County Schools as a teacher, coach and principal. I worked my last nine years as an assistant principal at William Blount High School. After retirement, I worked for two years as a monitor on a special education bus.
Why should voters elect you?:I will work hard to collect the accurate information that will enable me to make the right decisions for both the students and the taxpayers of our county. I will adhere to the dictates of good, common sense.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office?: I can work well with others and possess the experience and insight to effectively think and act independently. I will NOT be anyone else’s puppet.
