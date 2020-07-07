Jay Clark
Age: 46
Political affiliation: Democrat
Occupation: Adjunct professor of biology at Maryville College, singer-songwriter and music publisher at Moon Eagle Music
Brief Biographical Info: I am a lifelong Tennessean. I first came to Blount County in 1992 as a freshman at Maryville College. I knew Blount County was a place I would like to call home someday. Luckily, my wife, Stacy, and I were able to move back to Blount County in 2009 and live in the hills of Rockford with our four rescue hounds.
Education: Maryville College (attended 1992-94); University of Tennessee Knoxville B.S. (1996) and M.S. (1999) in wildlife and fisheries science; Oklahoma State University Ph.D. (2003) in wildlife ecology; University of Tennessee Knoxville: post-doctoral fellowship (2003-06); primary research focus was black bear ecology and management.
Community Involvement: Foothills Land Conservancy board of directors (2010-16); Council of Americana Roots Music board of directors (2010-17); WDVX Community Advisory Committee (2012-14); Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization’s Mobility Advisory Committee (2015-16); volunteer driver for SMiles (2017-present); Blount County Office on Aging’s Senior Action Council (2018-present).
Why are you running for this position? I have a natural desire to serve and help people. I came from humble beginnings and know what it is like to live check to check. In recent years, the Tennessee General Assembly has abandoned the wants and needs of working and middle-class Tennesseans and completely ignored the “have nots” in our state. I am running to change that and will work with both sides of the aisle to make things better. Over the past decade and until I ran in 2018, the incumbent for District 8 was seldom challenged in a Republican primary and never challenged in the general election. Thus, their reelection was just a formality. When those rubber-stamped elected representatives do not respond to their constituent’s concerns and their phone calls do not get returned, that elected official is failing to do his job. I will be accountable and accessible to all residents of District 8 and will demonstrate the leadership and representation that they deserve.
What relevant experience do you have?I am not a politician and had never run for political office until I ran for this seat in 2018. However, I have been involved in public service since my grade school days and served in many leadership roles in my academic, professional and personal life. As a small business owner, member of boards of directors for nonprofit organizations, college professor and scientist charged with managing six-figure government research budgets and supervising staff, I have plenty of experience setting priorities, developing and balancing budgets and being a good steward of tax-payer dollars. I also have a lot of experience listening. Listening and responding to the concerns of constituents should be a top priority for any elected official. During my campaign for this seat in 2018, we knocked on 9,000 doors and made 14,000 phone calls across District 8 and our efforts continue in 2020. Unlike my opponent, I have spent hours over the past four years listening to voters’ concerns and discussing the issues that matter. As your state representative, I would continue to listen to your concerns, be accessible to your needs, and do what I say I will do.
Why should voters elect you?First and foremost, I am a straight shooter and will do what I say I am going to do. Unfortunately, the current representative of District 8 cannot say that as demonstrated by his actions and record. For example, he promised mayors, directors of schools, teachers and parents that he would not vote for Gov. Bill Lee’s controversial and unconstitutional school voucher bill. Then, he did. After that, he ignored calls for an explanation for his vote from all of those he had promised and the very newspaper that he once owned (The Daily Times). I will be accountable, accessible and not afraid to address your concerns honestly and transparently. You have my word.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office? The residents of District 8 have a broad range of political leanings. I am much closer to the political center on almost every issue, which gives me an opportunity to truly represent all the residents of Blount County, not just the folks on one end of the political spectrum. Unlike my opponent, I will aggressively advocate for Medicaid expansion, be a champion for our public schools and teachers, and work with the Blount Partnership and other local leaders to attract quality jobs with a living wage while protecting the valuable natural resources in Blount County. Finally, if you want to know more about my platform, call me at 865-340-9183. Unlike my opponent, I will call you back.
Jerome Moon
Age: 73
Political affiliation: Republican, incumbent
Occupation: Retired newspaper publisher and public servant
Brief Biographical Info: Born and educated in Blount County, Vietnam veteran, University of Tennessee graduate, managed a 22,000-circulation Blount County newspaper and provided employment and full benefits to more than 60 families who worked full time at the paper.
Why are you running for this position?To serve the citizens of District 8 and to continue the successes that this community has achieved over the past 35 years.
What relevant experience do you have? I have served as chair of the Blount United Way, chair of the Tennessee Press Association Insurance Committee, chair of the Blount County Industrial Board, chair of the Pellissippi State Foundation, chair of the Pellissippi State Site Selection Committee, chair of the Blount County Commission and commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars 10855. These are leadership roles that have afforded me the opportunity to work with others to advance the quality of life in Blount County and its cities, by providing job opportunities and job skills for everyone as well as serving the needs of veterans and those with special needs. I have been a member or have been active as: a life member of the National Rifle Association, a life member of Vietnam Veterans of America, VIP member of the Blount Partnership, United Way Pillars, Isaac Anderson Society, former treasurer of the Tennessee Press Association and a member of the National Association of Parliamentarians. Of the 111th General Assembly: chair of the Cities and Counties Subcommittee and member of the Commerce Committee, State Government Committee, Local Government Committee, Utilities Subcommittee and chair of the Veterans Caucus.
Why should voters elect you? To continue to serve the citizens of District 8 and to expand on the successes we have enjoyed over the past 35 years. To help, advocate and protect people who cannot help themselves: the unborn, disabled veterans, the drug addicted and seniors who have worked their entire lives and who through no fault of their own have outlived their assets. Over the past four years, we have cut taxes and reduced regulations, making Tennessee the most financially stable state in the country.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office?A lifetime of Blount County and community experience gained through service and a commitment to building not tearing down.
