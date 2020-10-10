Art Swann
Political affiliation: Republican
Occupation: Retired businessman
Brief Biographical Info: Bachelor’s from the University of Tennessee at Martin, former president of Cherokee Lumber Company, married to Janet Caldwell Swann.
Why are you running for this position?: My business background as well as my local and state government experience gives me a good perspective on how to manage state government.
What relevant experience do you have? Blount County Commission 1978 to 1982, Tennessee House of Representatives 1985 to 1988, Tennessee House of Representatives 2010 to 2017, Tennessee state Senate 2018 to present.
Why should voters elect you? My business experience, coupled with government experience, gives me a broad background in finance which greatly assists in my efforts to keep Tennessee the best-run state in the nation.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office? My blend of experience in the private sector and the public sector drives me to want to achieve excellence for both, while creating greater opportunities for the citizens of this district. Out of control government is always a concern. Public governing bodies throughout the country are subject to overtaking and overspending. My business and governmental experience gives me a unique view of both. For example, we have worked very hard to keep Tennessee fiscally responsible, while meeting the needs of our citizens. Just like our parents lived within their means, government must live within its means. That is not just a right, it is a requirement of responsible leadership and my record shows that I will continue to work to keep Tennessee strong.
Patti Young
Political affiliation: Democrat
Occupation: Retired teacher from Maryville City Schools. I own and run a small equestrian facility in Maryville called Young Mountain Farm.
Brief Biographical Info: Born in Pennsylvania but moved to Morristown, TN in third grade. Attended classes at University of Florida and University of Tennessee. Have a degree in art and a master’s in art education with a minor in recreation. Worked most summers at Windsor Mountain International Camp in New Hampshire leading van and bike trips and teaching swimming and art. Taught in MCS for 34 years. I rode horses competitively in three day eventing, fox hunted and trail sports. I have two grown children. My son is a magician in Las Vegas and business owner and my daughter is an attorney. I live on my farm with my husband, horses, dogs, cats and chickens.
Why are you running for this position? Democrats need choices on the ballot. My opponent Art Swann was unopposed and I stepped up to give folks a choice. As vice chair of the Blount County Democratic Party, I know how important it is for us to hold seats in our local government. As a democrat I care about the health and welfare of EVERY citizen, regardless of age, wealth, religion, color and sexual orientation.
What relevant experience do you have? I have a 34 year teaching career behind me which has afforded me the skills to communicate, solve problems and show compassion. I have been very active in local politics the last four years, working with Indivisible and the Blount County Democratic Party.
Why should voters elect you? If elected, voters can be assured that I will not only listen but I will work to bring change to East Tennessee. I believe that government should work for all of us, not just men, Republicans or the wealthy. I believe our public servants should have integrity and that is not what I see happening in Nashville. If elected, my constituents can count on me to be honest and work for them.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office?
I am happy to see many progressives on the ballot for various offices this election cycle. I am proud to be among them. My opponent for Tennessee state Senate and I are polar opposites. While I do support common sense guns regulations, I differ from him in that I believe in science, would vote to protect Tennessee water and air, oppose vouchers, want Medicaid expansion and believe in a separation of church and state.
