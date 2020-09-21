The early voting location at the Blount County Courthouse has been moved to Foothills Mall for the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Voters can cast their ballots early near the former J.C. Penney, 101 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville.
Other early voting locations are the Blount County Public Library, 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville; Pellissippi State Community College, 2731 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Friendsville; Everett Recreation Center, 318 S. Everett High Road, Maryville; and Providence Baptist Church, 5766 Sevierville Road, Seymour.
The Foothills Mall location will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. All other locations are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Early voting begins Oct. 14 and ends Oct. 29.
For the August primary election, Blount County Administrator of Elections Susan Knopf told The Daily Times that the courthouse and library locations saw the most early voters. Providence Baptist Church had the least traffic.
Altogether, 6,396 people voted early in the August election. This is a significant increase from the same election in 2016: 1,058 Democrats, or 65.6% more than in 2016, and 5,338 Republicans, or 31.5% more than in 2016, voted at Blount County early voting locations between July 17-29.
Nearly half of the voters in Blount County traditionally vote early, Knopf said. In the 2016 presidential election, 32,037 of 52,208 voted early.
“Early voting allows Blount County voters to avoid Election Day crowds and the flexibility of evening and Saturday hours,” an election commission press release stated. “Voters are encouraged to do their part during early voting and on Election Day. This includes wearing a face covering and maintaining a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters.”
For the August election, poll workers wore either masks or face shields; sanitized surfaces, hands, voting machines and door handles; and placed floor marks to ensure social distancing.
“Unfortunately, we cannot require voters to wear a mask per the law,” Knopf told The Daily Times before the Aug. 6 election. “Voters will be asked to use our hand sanitizer and wear a food service glove to protect surfaces. Pens will be used one time and will be placed in a box to be sanitized later, or the voter can take the pen home with them. We also have masks for voters who want one.“
Knopf said she encourages voters to take advantage of early voting to skip Election Day lines.
To vote early, Blount County residents should bring a government-issued driver’s license or photo ID. To learn more about voting early, visit govoteTN.com or call the Blount County Election Commission at 865-273-5920.
The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 5.
