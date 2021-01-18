The Blount County Election Commission has released 15 potential locations for convenience voting centers should the County Commission elect to enact the centers at its meeting Thursday.
The potential voting centers are at Alcoa and William Blount high schools; Eagleton, Carpenters and Heritage middle schools; Montvale, Lanier, Prospect, Rockford, Townsend and Middlesettlements elementary schools, as well as Foothills Mall, Pellissippi State Community College, the Blount County Public Library and Louisville Town Hall.
State law requires one convenience voting center per 10,000 registered voters. Blount County has just short of 100,000 voters, making at least 10 voting centers mandatory. The county currently has 31 voting locations.
Blount County Administrator of Elections Susan Knopf asserted early on that the county would have more centers than what’s required.
“The minimum of 10 voting centers in Blount County is just what’s required by law,” she emailed The Daily Times on Jan. 14. “We will probably have 3 to 5 more than that.”
Convenience voting centers would allow Blount Countians to vote at any location rather than the one assigned to them according to their addresses.
Along with the potential locations, the Election Commission also released Election Day vs. early voting turnout for the past nine elections.
Elections in August 2016 and 2020 as well as elections in November 2016, 2018 and 2020 saw more early voters than Election Day voters. In all, 165,300 Blount Countians cast their ballots early since 2016. Election Day voters clocked in at 101,642.
“Early voting would remain the same with approximately 2 weeks of voting at 5 satellite locations,” Knopf emailed.
The 15 proposed locations already have the hard-wire fiber needed to use a virtual private network (VPN) necessary at convenience voting centers.
The VPN would connect the computers that voters use to check in on Election Day with countywide voter registration data. The actual voting machines would not be connected to the VPN or internet. Their data — people’s votes — would be stored on jump drives protected by a lock and a seal.
At the end of Election Day, the jump drives are inserted into a computer and, without using the internet, Knopf tabulates the votes.
“The voting machines are a separate entity in the polling place whether it’s a voting center or a regular precinct,” Knopf emailed.
Before the release of the convenience center locations, many local leaders spoke out against the idea of decreasing voting precincts.
The town of Louisville unanimously passed a resolution urging the County Commission to reject the proposal. Townsend Mayor Michael Talley told The Daily Times he wanted the public to have a conversation about it before they can give further input.
Most recently, Rockford Mayor Carl Koella told The Daily Times he thought reducing voter locations was “the single worst idea I’ve seen in government.”
“It’s a bad idea to reduce any of them,” Koella said. “Someone needs a lesson in math and in geography before they start pushing something this ridiculous.”
The Blount County Commission meets at 6 p.m. Jan. 21 via Zoom, Meeting ID: 965 3037 9812. Public comment is permitted in-person in room 430 of the Blount County Courthouse, 345 Court St. in Maryville.
