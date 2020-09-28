Technicians will spend this week testing and sealing Blount County voting machines in preparation for the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Testing and sealing the machines, which is mandated before each election by state law, consists of casting fake ballots, zeroing out voting machines and securing machine seals.
The technicians — two Democrats and two Republicans appointed by the Blount County Election Commission — not only test the machines but are on standby on Election Day in case any machines require troubleshooting.
Technician Scott Blevins said they test the machine by submitting one sample ballot before clearing out the machines.
“We’re doing one test vote and then we zero it out again,” Blevins said. “What we’re doing is we’re zeroing out everything that was on it, making sure we have a zero count on everything.”
After casting a fake ballot and zeroing out the machine, the technicians set up the voting equipment for the upcoming election.
“Then we set up the election for the specific precinct and then at that point it’s ready to go out,” Blevins said.
The voting machines look like large suitcases. When opened, a touch screen tablet with adjustable test sizes and audio options is perched against the back.
When closed, both after the polls shutter on Election Day and after the testing is complete, the tablets, along with the jump drive the ballots are stored on, are locked inside with a key.
The technicians also put a zip tie with a number specific to that machine on its handle to prevent tampering.
The technicians log the numbers on a paper that is given to poll workers on Election Day. Before the poll workers break the zip tie, they’re required to match the numbers on the machines with the numbers on the paper.
On that paper, the technicians also staple a “zero report,” which is a long receipt from the machine that ensures no votes have been cast on it, Blevins said.
After the test, machines are put on the shelf until the technicians deliver them to voting precincts, Blevins said.
Early voting in Tennessee is from Oct. 14-29 and in Blount County is near the former J.C. Penney, 101 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville; the Blount County Public Library, 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville; Pellissippi State Community College, 2731 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Friendsville; Everett Recreation Center, 318 S. Everett High Road, Maryville; and Providence Baptist Church, 5766 Sevierville Road, Seymour.
The Foothills Mall location will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. All other locations are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
To find your Election Day polling place, visit govotetn.org. The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 5.
