Between long lines at busy precincts and set voting hours, accidentally going to the wrong polling place on an election day can mean missing a chance to cast a vote.
But neighborhood-based polling place voting in Blount County will be a thing of the past in upcoming election cycles, if the Blount County Board of Commissioners adopts a resolution affirming its support for convenience voting centers later this year. The centers, which would be used for the first time during the March 2024 presidential preference primary, will reduce the total number of polling precincts from 28 to 15.
Yet, like with early voting, within the convenience voting center process, Blount Countians could walk into any county center and fill out a ballot, regardless of their address.
“Wherever you go, no matter where you live, the machine pulls your ballot,” Blount County Elections Administrator Susan Knopf said.
Despite the reduction in the total number of places where a person can vote, with the same number of voting machines in use, and expanded choices about voting locations, Knopf is confident that the change will benefit voters. She explained that increasing the number of options residents will have about where to vote should help drive the turnout rate up, by enabling more people to cast a ballot on Election Day.
The county election commission, which voted unanimously in favor of the shift to convenience centers during its July meeting, is tasked with finding ways of increasing voter turnout and reducing elections’ costs. So far in 2022, with two primary and one set of general elections in the books, the turnout rate has been relatively low relative to the number of registered voters.
Knopf told The Daily Times that the new process “reduces confusion. You don’t ever arrive at the wrong location.” She plans to address the county commission regarding the voting centers during a Nov. 17 meeting.
The new process is also meant to help trans-county commuters. “Our biggest age group is 35 to 65, and we know they don’t all work in Blount County, so this helps them when they come back to Blount County at the end of the day. Maybe they work in north Knox County and live in Townsend,” she explained.
The technology the commission plans to use for the centers will also allow election personnel to monitor the number of people in a center at a specific time, enabling them to inform voters if lines at another center are shorter or non-existent.
“We’re just trying to do things that make more sense, considering the greater good of all the voters,” she said. She added that “there are some locations that never vote more than 100 people. We have machines basically getting wasted,” when they could be better utilized at higher volume locations.
Growth is also a factor in the switch to voting centers. Knopf noted that the election commission keeps a close eye on new developments, as it must plan out polling location placements in order to serve residents.
Polling precincts are currently capped at 6,000 registered voters. Any more than that, and new arrangements need to be made. The commission is already thinking of how it might need to accommodate voters moving to new apartments in places such as downtown Alcoa.
“We had to move about 1,800 voters in ‘18 from William Blount Academy to William Blount High. With all those apartments out there, we’d probably have to find another location. There are no schools. Everything is either business or residential. So we’re running out of good, suitable polling places,” Knopf commented.
Communication with voters ahead of the change will be critical, Knopf said. In addition to appearing before the county commission, the election commission plans to address civic, social and other organizations ahead of the March 2024 election. Doing so is meant to ensure that voters have the information they need to fully utilize the new process.
Schools and other public buildings feature heavily in the list of 15 proposed center sites, and there is set to be at least one voting center in each county commission district. The list of proposed sites currently includes the Foothills Mall; the Martin Luther King Jr. Center; Alcoa High School; the Blount County Pellissippi State Community College Campus; Eagleton Middle School; Montvale Elementary School; the Blount County Public Library; William Blount High School; Carpenters Middle School; Lanier Elementary School; Heritage Middle School; Townsend Elementary School; Prospect Elementary School; Rockford Elementary School; and Middlesettlements Elementary School.
