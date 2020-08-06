State Primary and County General Election

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Editor’s Note: Results are preliminary and not certified. Due to the number of races dependent on write-in candidacies, full totals from write-ins and provisional ballots were not available by press time.

COUNTY GENERAL

{h4}Assessor of Property{/h4}Tim Helton (R) 15,589

SCHOOL BOARD

{h4}District 2{/h4}(No candidate filed, write-in tally)

Vandy Kemp (Write-in){h4}District 4{/h4}Robby Kirkland 2,430{h4}District 6{/h4}(No candidate filed, write-in tally)

Phil Porter (Write-in)

FRIENDSVILLE GENERAL

{h4}City Commission (2){/h4}(No candidate filed, write-in tally)

TOWNSEND GENERAL

{h4}City Commission (2){/h4}Ted Godfrey 106

Becky Headrick 118

JUDICIAL RETENTION

{h4}Court of Appeals: West{/h4}Carma Dennis McGee

Retain 11,644

Replace 4,178

STATE PRIMARIES U.S. SENATE

REPUBLICAN

Bill Hagerty 7,494

Manny Sethi 6,505

George S. Flinn Jr. 549

Natisha Brooks 193

Byron Bush 138

Jon Henry 130

Clifford Adkins 98

Roy Dale Cope 57

Terry Dicus 27

Tom Emerson Jr. 50

Kent A. Morrell 37

John E. Osbourne 35

David Schuster 28

Aaron L. Pettigrew 25

Glen L. Neal Jr. 18

DEMOCRAT

James Mackler 1,422

Marquita Bradshaw 1,185

Robin Kimbrough 923

Gary G. Davis 278

Mark Pickrell 262

U.S. HOUSE (Dist. 2)

{h4}REPUBLICAN{/h4}Tim Burchett 14,544{h4}DEMOCRAT{/h4}Chance C. Brown 464

Renee Hoyos 3,669

TENN SENATE (Dist. 2)

{h4}REPUBLICAN{/h4}Art Swann 13,899

TENN HOUSE (Dist. 8)

{h4}REPUBLICAN{/h4}Jerome Moon 6,925{h4}DEMOCRAT{/h4}Jay Clark 1,732

TENN HOUSE (Dist. 20)

{h4}REPUBLICAN{/h4}Bob Ramsey 4,876

Bryan Richey 2,275{h4}DEMOCRAT{/h4}Susan Sneed 2,110

