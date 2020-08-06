State Primary and County General Election
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Editor’s Note: Results are preliminary and not certified. Due to the number of races dependent on write-in candidacies, full totals from write-ins and provisional ballots were not available by press time.
Editor’s Note: Results are preliminary. Due to the number of races with write-in candidacies, full totals were not available by press time. Blount totals only.
COUNTY GENERAL
{h4}Assessor of Property{/h4}Tim Helton (R) 15,589
SCHOOL BOARD
{h4}District 2{/h4}(No candidate filed, write-in tally)
Vandy Kemp (Write-in){h4}District 4{/h4}Robby Kirkland 2,430{h4}District 6{/h4}(No candidate filed, write-in tally)
Phil Porter (Write-in)
FRIENDSVILLE GENERAL
{h4}City Commission (2){/h4}(No candidate filed, write-in tally)
TOWNSEND GENERAL
{h4}City Commission (2){/h4}Ted Godfrey 106
Becky Headrick 118
JUDICIAL RETENTION
{h4}Court of Appeals: West{/h4}Carma Dennis McGee
Retain 11,644
Replace 4,178
STATE PRIMARIES U.S. SENATE
REPUBLICAN
Bill Hagerty 7,494
Manny Sethi 6,505
George S. Flinn Jr. 549
Natisha Brooks 193
Byron Bush 138
Jon Henry 130
Clifford Adkins 98
Roy Dale Cope 57
Terry Dicus 27
Tom Emerson Jr. 50
Kent A. Morrell 37
John E. Osbourne 35
David Schuster 28
Aaron L. Pettigrew 25
Glen L. Neal Jr. 18
DEMOCRAT
James Mackler 1,422
Marquita Bradshaw 1,185
Robin Kimbrough 923
Gary G. Davis 278
Mark Pickrell 262
U.S. HOUSE (Dist. 2)
{h4}REPUBLICAN{/h4}Tim Burchett 14,544{h4}DEMOCRAT{/h4}Chance C. Brown 464
Renee Hoyos 3,669
TENN SENATE (Dist. 2)
{h4}REPUBLICAN{/h4}Art Swann 13,899
TENN HOUSE (Dist. 8)
{h4}REPUBLICAN{/h4}Jerome Moon 6,925{h4}DEMOCRAT{/h4}Jay Clark 1,732
TENN HOUSE (Dist. 20)
{h4}REPUBLICAN{/h4}Bob Ramsey 4,876
Bryan Richey 2,275{h4}DEMOCRAT{/h4}Susan Sneed 2,110
