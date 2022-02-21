The Blount County Election Commission is preparing to mail about 15,000 letters notifying registered voters that redistricting has affected them, and that’s only one task ahead as the commission prepares for the first of three elections this year.
The deadline for candidates to qualify for the May 3 county primary and Rockford city elections was Feb. 17. Already nearly 20 have picked up candidate petitions for the Aug. 4 federal and state primary, county general and Friendsville and Townsend City election, which also will be the primary for Maryville and Alcoa school board seats.
The year will wrap up with the Nov. 8 federal and state general election, along with voting for Alcoa, Louisville and Maryville offices.
More voters
Since the Nov. 3, 2020, election, 6,161 new people have registered to vote in Blount County, according to Susan Knopf, elections administrator, said on Feb. 17.
Since the U.S. census April 1, 2020, there have been 14,851 new registrations in the county.
“It is a total record,” she told The Daily Times.
While most of the changes in registration have come from within Tennessee, the second most common location is Florida and third is California. But, Knopf noted, “We have had a new registration from every state in the country.”
Fewer precincts
Blount County has reduced the number of precincts from 35 to 28 but has not yet renumbered the precincts.
“We may fix that next year,” Knopf said.
Among the changes, voters who previously cast ballots at Big Springs will be at Friendsville Elementary and those from Oak Street will be at the Pellissippi State Community College campus in Blount County. Previous Mentor voters will be split between Louisville and Middlesettlements.
Voters in the Fairview Elementary and Heritage Middle school areas have some of the biggest changes from redistricting.
While the elections office is preparing to mail letters to about 15,000 voters impacted by the changes, voters also can check the information themselves with a new map on the Blount County Election Commission website. Type in an address and the Tennessee District Lookup will say whether that location was affect by redistricting, as well as which district it is in for the county commission, school board if in the county, U.S congressional district and precinct number.
Knopf is still waiting to receive from the state updated maps showing districts.
Staffing, space
In addition to Knopf the Blount County Election Commission has four other full-time positions, one of which is currently vacant, and two temporary employees. Knopf said she will need a minimum of about 260 poll workers for the May 3 election, closer to 300 in August.
The commission is scheduled to appoint poll workers at its meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 23. While there are a lot of Republicans, Knopf said she needs about a dozen more Democrats to serve in that roll. The commission cannot appoint an Independent as a poll worker in the primary, she explained.
Space is tight in the Election Commission office on the ground floor of the Blount County Courthouse. The office was expected to move to Midland Plaza, but converting the space turned out to be too expensive.
“The bids came back twice what we were allotted,” Knopf said, confirming she’s not expecting a move of commission offices until 2023.
If the last election is any indication, early voting will be popular. In 2020, Knopf said, “More people voted at Foothills Mall than the entire turnout on Election Day.”
Early voting for the first election this year will be April 13-28. While it will be closed, like the courthouse, on April 15, registered voters can cast their ballots at Foothills Mall the Saturday before Easter.
With the space limitations at the courthouse, that building is no longer an early voting location.
