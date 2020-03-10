Next time you are running in the annual Turkey Trot or the Triple Crown, your competition might be younger than you expect.
Running clubs are appearing in various elementary schools throughout Blount County to encourage healthy exercise habits for students.
Most running clubs meet weekly after school for 45 minutes to an hour. The runners practice in preparation for a local 5K or other races.
Felicia Hopkins, one of the three coordinators for the Middlesettlements Elementary Running Club, has worked with the group for three years.
“This is not something for them to take lightly,” Hopkins said.
Middlesettlements has about 55 students involved at varying grade levels. Runners practice every Tuesday after school from September to November, take a small hiatus and continue after spring break.
The runners eat their after-school snack, head outside and begin their weekly practice.
“One student I had was painfully shy; he wouldn’t speak. He decided to do the running club, and has since come out of his shell,” Hopkins said. “If I didn’t have this to offer him, where would he be?”
Gigi Santos started the Alcoa Elementary Running Club after previously coaching a running club in a different district.
Most of Alcoa’s runners are second graders who meet on Wednesdays, rain or shine. They compete in various competitions but make sure to rotate teams each week, so every student has the opportunity to win.
When Alcoa students practice on their outside track, they wear bands marking the number of laps they have completed and how many miles they have racked up. They also participate in multiple road races throughout Blount County. Santos said she dreams big for her students.
“It is so important to move with a purpose,” Santos said. “Some days you don’t feel like running all the way, so you just do what you gotta do that day.”
Geoff Hamm, a third grade teacher at John Sevier Elementary, started the school’s running club in 2008 with a previous teacher because they wanted to provide an opportunity for students who weren’t interested in playing basketball or football.
The routine for students in Hamm’s running club from 2:50-3:35 p.m. includes CrossFit-inspired warming exercises, running inside or outside and finishing with some Zumba dancing.
“Mostly, they are there to build confidence,” Hamm said. “I tell them the only criteria I have for them is to be red-faced and sweaty.”
Hamm said it’s most important his students understand that physical health benefits mental health.
In Blount County, 13.6% of children are overweight and 13.5% are obese, according to a web page on the Tennessee Department of Health’s website.
“In my personal opinion, we are too much into technology,” Santos said. “I believe that we need to go out. You’ve got to run.”
