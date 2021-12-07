Deputies pulled an 11-year-old boy from under a UTV on Monday after the vehicle flipped while he was driving down a hill to pick his sister up from a bus stop, a release from the Blount County Sheriff's Office states.
Deputies received a call around 4 p.m. on Monday that the boy was trapped under the UTV on property off Potter Road in Maryville.
Deputies said he was driving down a steep hill when the vehicle overturned and pinned him to the ground.
The release from BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O'Briant states that multiple deputies pulled him from beneath the vehicle and started CPR before he was transported to UT Medical Center.
From there, he was taken to the East Tennessee Children's Hospital, where he remained in critical condition.
Although the investigation is ongoing, O'Briant said it appears to have been an accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.