Broadway Center for the Arts is ready to spread loads of holiday cheer in its community with “Elf Jr., The Musical” set for Dec. 8-10 at the Maryville High School Auditorium.
“We have an incredible cast of almost 50 students ages 9-18 who truly bring the adorable tale of Buddy the Elf to life in this production,” said Jackson Rader, director of the show. “It is going to be incredibly fun for all ages and truly spreads the magic and joy of the holiday season. Students have been in rehearsals for many weeks preparing for this production. Their energy is simply contagious, so it has been a delight to work with this amazing cast.”
Based on the New Line Cinema hit, “Elf Jr.” features songs by Tony Award-nominees, Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, with a book by Tony Award-winners, Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin.
Buddy is a young orphan who crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and arrives at the North Pole. He is raised as an elf, unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities bring home that reality. With Santa’s permission, Buddy goes to New York City to find his birth father.
After learning that his father is on the naughty list and that his half-brother doesn’t believe in Santa, Buddy seeks to win over his family.
Hannah Barnett, costume mistress for the production, said, “We’ve had so much fun working with our student tech crew to create adorable costumes and festive sets for this show. Our behind-the-scenes students have are amazing. We’ve even created a way for Buddy to make it snow on stage.”
BCA will be presenting five public performances of “Elf Jr., The Musical.”
Show producer Amanda Rader said they have added a performance on Saturday morning for those who remember curling up in their pajamas to watch Saturday morning cartoons or Christmas classics like “Rudolph” or “Frosty.”
“It is such a fun memory for lots of us, so we decided to honor that, and also add some extra fun for our younger audiences, with our ‘Jammin’ in Your Jammies’ performance of Elf,” she said. “We invite our audience members to cozy up in their favorite Christmas PJs and come enjoy the show. It should add an extra bit of fun to this adorably festive production.”
This is the sixth major show for Broadway Center for the Arts as part of its 2022 season. BCA took a team of talented kids to the International Junior Theater festival in Atlanta this past January where they performed in front of some of Broadway’s best. The “Summer of Shrek” summer camp programs were fun, and class offerings have been very well-received, said Dustin Raider, creative director for CBA.
“Our sold-out summer production of ‘Les Miserables’ at the Clayton Center for the Arts featured talent from all across our region,” he said. “In August, we led a team of student film-makers and actors to compete in the ‘Seven Day Shoot-out’ as part of the Knoxville Film Festival where we brought home several awards. In October, we hosted BCA’s inaugural ‘24-Hour Musical’ where our students literally had 24 hours to find out the title of the show, draw roles at random and then learn and present a full musical. This year it was ‘Willy Wonka,’ and the actors had our audience in stitches ... We’ve been busy.”
“Elf Jr., The Musical” performances will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m; Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 10 at 11 a.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. General admission tickets are $15 each and are currently available to all performances at www.broadwaycenterforthearts.com.
