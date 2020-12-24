Ana Soto loves to give.
The owner of Hispanic market Mi Tienda on East Broadway Avenue in Maryville, Soto uses what she makes to help people thousands of miles from East Tennessee.
At Christmas and year-round, Soto sends money south of the border, to nations that include Mexico, Colombia, Guatemala and her native home, Venezuela. There, friends and family use the funds to help other people.
Last Christmas, some of that money went to her niece’s husband, William Colina, who contacted The Daily Times following publication of an April 16 article about how Soto was coping with COVID-19 while changing store locations.
“I can tell you how wonderful my aunt is,” he messaged, using a translation app. “In the month of December (2019), she donated food bag combos to the community for those most in need.”
Packaged together by Colina and his family and paid for by Soto, those food bags went out into a community that, even before COVID-19, is reeling from what he called a “regime.”
Venezuela has been upended in recent years by social unrest, economic distress and an authoritarian government. That touches Soto’s family members, who live in Ciudad Ojeda, a city on the northern shore of Lake Maracaibo, and Barinas, a 7½-hour drive south.
Last year, Soto’s financial generosity saw family members and her community blessed with a few basic necessities.
But this isn’t something she does just once every year. In a recent interview, Soto explained she tries to be generous whenever the opportunity arises. It’s something she does almost as a hobby.
But it’s also part of her faith.
“I do it because the more you give, the more blessings I get,” she said. “Every time I give something, God doubles the blessing to me. I don’t come from a rich family, but my mother always taught me how to give.”
Her mother, 93-year-old Yolanda Cabrera, is one of many family members in Venezuela who Soto visits as often as she can. Not this year, given the pandemic and issues with the Venezuelan government.
But Soto is connected to many places outside the U.S. through another family: the people who frequent her Maryville shop.
“I talk to my customers,” Soto said. “I talk to someone who has family (in South America), then I can get connected and say ‘OK, I’m going to send $200 for people to buy groceries.’”
Using this word-of-mouth strategy, Soto has developed numerous relationships to help those in need.
“I don’t do this through any organization,” she explained. “I like to do it myself.” For example, Soto said in recent years she was contacted by a customer in Mexico. He lost his home in a natural disaster and sent pictures of the damage. So she sent him money to help rebuild.
For Christmas this year, she said she wants to give kids in Venezuela a few treats like candy and cupcakes, things that are hard for them to get right now.
Holiday or not, Soto said she actually sends money to her family every week to help them pay for food. Things are difficult there, and she said she feels blessed with a situation where she can ease some of the material strains brought on by political upheaval and a deadly pandemic.
Soto has lived in the U.S. since 1984, moving from Ciudad Ojeda when she was only 22. She called Smithville, Tennessee, home for 30 years — she worked in the local courthouse — and then set up shop in Maryville eight years ago. She has two adult children and three grandchildren.
She said she loves the city of Maryville and that the city loves her back.
True to her belief that God gives back to those who are generous, Soto said recently her business’ landlord asked to come and see her. She was a little nervous, she said.
But there was no need. The man said he was lowering her rent by $300 for the next six months.
“I said, ‘Oh my God! What a blessing! Thank you, thank you!’” Soto recalled. “He’s a kind man.”
This Christmas, Soto’s family continue to celebrate her kindness.
“Words can’t describe what she does for all of us, for all her brothers, nephews and even friends,” Colina messaged Dec. 18. He sent an image of Soto, wrapped in a festive digital filter with a grateful caption.
“‘Ella es el angel que Dios puso en mi camino hacerme la vida mas bonita,’” it read, which means, “She is the angel that God put in my path to make my life more beautiful.
The caption went on to state, “Thank you... Ana Soto. May God give you life and health in everything you do for all of us, day after day. I love you the world.”
