A bridge on Ellejoy Road near the intersection with Jeffries Hollow Road is gone a day after it partially collapsed from structural failure Tuesday.
Blount County Highway Department Superintendent Jeff Headrick said by phone Wednesday that crews took Wednesday to assess the situation and realized the bridge had needed to be replaced altogether.
The small portion of infrastructure crossing Little Ellejoy Creek is now gone, and Headrick said he’s not taking any chances. Blount will have to contract with an outside company to replace the bridge.
Until then, that portion of the road will be closed.
Headrick said he’s not sure of a timeline but plans to meet with contractors today, Aug. 5, to assess the situation, figure out a price and establish a timeline.
“If we can come to an agreement, he thinks he can start within a week,” Headrick said. “To fix (just) that section that fell out and be comfortable with it, I’m not doing that. If that section is bad, I think the rest of it’s probably bad. ... I’m tearing it all out, and when we put it back, it’s going to be done right.”
Headrick emphasized the importance of keeping citizens safe, which is why, he said, he wants to do more than just replace a broken section.
Though some initial reports said the bridge fell apart because of a sinkhole, Headrick said that’s incorrect. This was solely a structural failure situation.
This is the second out-of-nowhere large road closure project to happen in 2021.
In May, a sudden rockslide closed Old Walland Highway while crews cleared the mountainside and repaired the road.
Sudden projects like these are rough on Blount’s budget. The rockslide was estimated to cost between $300,000 and $400,000.
Headrick said he consistently emphasizes the importance of doing projects right and putting taxpayer dollars to useful work.
