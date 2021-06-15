A now-empty warehouse that once was an armory and a roller-skating rink is getting close to demolition after the Maryville Downtown Design Review Board heard details of a proposed project for the location Monday.
The current building at 496 Ellis Ave. has a storied history. Property records indicate it was built in 1940, though Knoxville-based Johnson Architecture — which is managing designs for a new building on at the location — noted in memos to the board that it may have been built 11 years earlier.
That memo also states the building was a National Guard armory and that World War II recruits trained there.
Later, it was used as a roller-skating rink — City Manager Greg McClain said he used to skate there when he was younger — and a “salvage house.”
Community members in emails to The Daily Times said they remembered the building fondly as a community hub.
But now the building is set for demolition. Developer Jimmy Ryan wants to rebuild it using designs that reflect its history. Drawings presented to the board Monday show a new building mimicking the warehouse-style structure, with rooftop and outdoor dining and large windows facing Ellis Avenue.
There are plans to use the original building’s windows in the new structure.
On the front of one design the words “The Armory” are lit above the restaurant’s entryway.
Like its predecessor at one time, the new building will be an entertainment venue, according to developers, complete with a restaurant, a bowling alley, virtual golf and a shuffleboard area.
Tearing the building down wasn’t the original intention. Along with Johnson, Haines Structural Group and Joseph Construction were hired to see if the current building was suitable for modifications.
But, as project principals reported Monday, the current building is unsafe, according to Johnson Architecture President Daryl Johnson, who spoke directly to the board.
“It was our original intent to utilize the old armory as it stands,” he said. “(But) we noted numerous issues with not only the existing steel and wood structure but also with foundations, which had either not existed or been undermined.”
He later added there were “structural gymnastics as to how that thing is even standing up as it exists. The fact that it survived as a warehouse that had people in it for a while is kind of surprising.”
Board member Anita Blatnik said she was “all for” demolishing the building but asked whether a historical marker could be put there in remembrance of the lot’s heritage.
“I think our client would be happy to talk to the folks at the city or the historic society,” Johnson said.
“That could certainly be a part of our design process.”
Board members unanimously agreed to approve the demolition and designs for the new restaurant-meets-entertainment spot.
But before developers can actually tear the building down, they’ll have to get approval from the Maryville Regional/Municipal Planning Commission when it meets on June 21.
