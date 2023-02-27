Appalachian Bear Rescue took possession on Thursday of a Land Rover Defender it won in a competition, and a few days later used the vehicle to give an emaciated little black bear the first ride to safety.
ABR now has in its Townsend care facility Bear No. 368, a 13-month-old male given the name His Royal Highness Rover, because he is the first to be transported in the new British Land Rover Defender. The bear weighed only 8 pounds when he was taken into custody in Newport on Saturday, Feb. 25. He should weigh about 40 pounds and is severely malnourished.
“Someone called TWRA to let them know the bear was at Bogard Convenience Center, a place to take trash,” explained Dana Dodd, executive director of ABR.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency caught the bear, which was wandering alone. It is not known what happened to his mother, but ABR and TWRA believe he has been on his own for a lengthy time period.
Rover was first taken to the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine due to two wounds, one on his back and one on his chest. The chest wound was repaired; the wound on Rover’s back was older and was checked to make sure there was no infection.
Dodd said Rover was likely attacked by another animal, maybe a dog or coyote. She said the procedure at UT involved cleaning the wounds and stitching them. The bear was there for more than seven hours. He arrived at the ABR rehab center early Sunday morning.
The black bear cub is now taking antibiotics and anti-inflammatories. He has also been given cub favorites like yogurt and grapes. He is currently in the ABR Recovery Center. Rover’s teeth are in good shape, and he will be given small amounts of food until his body adjusts to eating again.
The rehabilitation center is now home to five temporary houseguests: Nettles, a female who has her own wild enclosure; siblings Peppermint and Mistletoe in another wild enclosure; Lovey, who occupies one indoor enclosure at the recovery center; and now Rover. Lovey is recovering from a broken leg that happened prior to his arrival at the center.
ABR was founded in 1990 to care for injured and orphaned black bear cubs in the region. They are provided medical care, food and a safe place to heal before they are released back into the wild. Human contact is kept to a minimum.
ABR won a Land Rover Defender as part of Land Rover’s Defender Awards and received it last week at Land Rover of Knoxville. The vehicle will be used to transport small bears like Rover and for community events. ABR garnered the most popular votes in the Animal Welfare category of the contest.
