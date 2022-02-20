Eden Davis had no idea what to expect when she joined the Alcoa girls basketball team.
The senior guard spent three years unable to play the sport she devoted her life to since she was 5 years old because of a postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) diagnosis she received as a freshman. That, in combination with Type 1 diabetes, made even the most mundane tasks difficult.
By the time doctors found a medicinal balance to treat both ailments effectively, Davis lagged well behind those she was on even footing with back in middle school.
She thought she might play a handful of minutes off the bench, but a season-ending injury to junior forward Mak Bremer and The King’s Academy transfers Amelia and Ainsley Pfeiffer being ruled ineligible until the postseason ushered her into a starting role in the opening weeks of Alcoa’s season.
“I didn’t ever imagine I’d have to step up that quick,” Davis told The Daily Times.
But it was an opportunity David had waited her entire high school career for, and she was going to do everything in her power to take advantage of it as long as she was healthy enough to do so.
Alcoa assistant coach Taylor Brown woke up every morning at 5 a.m. to unlock the gym for Davis to get shots up, making up for the all ones she could not take when she was bed-ridden. She pushed herself as much as she could while conditioning, getting to a point where she could play 30 minutes without much of an issue.
“We couldn’t ask for a better senior, especially since we only have one,” Alcoa coach David Baumann said. “She has been a perfect fit for what we needed on this year’s team because they all respect what she’s done, they respect how hard she’s worked, and they respect what she goes through daily because the disease she has, it’s so random at times. You know some triggers, but sometimes it’s just out of the blue.
“We were very cautious to begin with, but as we went on and saw how tough and resilient she is, we’ve gone from anything we get from her is a bonus to being a key cog of what we’re trying to do this season.”
All of that seemed unlikely not too long ago.
‘She’s a fighter’
The symptoms cropped up before Davis ever got to start her high school basketball career. There was the dizziness that almost never subsided and times where her resting heart rate was in the 200s. If Davis stood up, she had to do so slowly or risk passing out. Her blood sugar and blood pressure levels were in constant flux.
“I could not really do anything on my own,” Davis said. “My mom even had to help shower me and get me ready for school. Even then, I could barely make it through the school day.”
POTS is a blood circulation disorder that involves the autonomic nervous system, which regulates functions we don’t consciously control, such as heart rate, blood pressure, sweating and body temperature. It affects millions of Americans, according to John Hopkins University.
Heart rate and blood pressure work together to keep the blood flowing at a healthy pace, no matter what position the body is in. Those with POTS cannot coordinate the balancing act of blood vessel squeeze and heart rate response, leading to unsteady blood pressure.
“We were like, ‘Wow, something else for her to overcome,’” Noel Davis, Eden’s mom, said. “To not be able to even stand up on your own and be dependent on us all the time when you want to be a teenager and are starting at a new school. It was very frustrating for all of us because we wanted to get her to the place where she could play, but it became something where she had to go part-time to school and step away from basketball. I think it wore on her because that was all she did.
“We felt helpless as parents”
Eden assumed she would just have to step away from basketball for a year while doctors balanced out her medications to treat both POTS and diabetes.
It took three times as long.
She attempted to return to the court as a sophomore only for the symptoms to return after a brief hiatus. No solution came during her junior year either.
“I got very depressed,” Eden said. “I was like, ‘Why does this have to happen to me.’ It kept coming up and kept knocking me down as soon as stood up. It was very frustrating for me, but I tried to look at the positives even though it was very hard because I’ve played all my life and taking a break from it, I was very antsy to get back on the court.”
Eden was cleared in time to play AAU over the summer and then signed on to join the Lady Tornadoes after a discussion with Baumann, who gleaned as much information as possible to create a system to monitor Eden’s health.
Eden is always checking her blood pressure and blood sugar during school and carries salt tablets that need to be taken if she gets dizzy. Visits to the nurse are a regular occurrence.
Noel and Andy Davis are never out of the loop either, observing Eden’s blood sugar with their phone nonstop, stating that it has saved her life on numerous occasions when she is somewhere else and incognizant of what is going on. Andy says it makes him “a nervous wreck.” At times, he leaves work, which is a couple of minutes away from Alcoa High School, and interrupts practice to tell coaches that Eden needs to eat or drink something to get her blood sugar correct.
During games, Alcoa assistant coach Jamie Dulaney holds Eden’s phone and tracks those levels, communicating with Noel and Andy to make sure Eden is good while she plays.
“She’s a fighter,” Noel said. “Most kids probably would have quit when you keep being told you can’t play, but she decided she wanted to give it one more try. The coaches have been phenomenal about working with her. We’re so thankful for that because they have all taken this on for her to be able to play.”
Mama Eden
Eden enters Alcoa’s District 2-2A championship meeting with Gatlinburg-Pittman at 7:30 p.m. today as one of the team leaders in points and rebounds per game, but those numbers do not convey just how important she has been.
The Lady Tornadoes have the word “toughness” printed on their practice shirts, and she has been the living embodiment of it. She has also embraced being a vocal leader while junior standouts Karli Haworth and Macie Ridge govern by example.
“All those on-the court things have been great, but as cliché as it is to say, it’s the off-the-court things that she brought to the team that has been the most important,” Baumann said. “They call her Mama Eden. She has to go through a lot, and everybody knows what she’s been through. They’ve seen what she does, so her words hold a lot of weight.”
Eden’s presence has been most beneficial to Bremer and the Pfeiffer sisters, who spent most of the season watching from the bench for the first time in their careers.
Nobody could understand the feeling better than Eden.
She made herself available whenever they needed to talk and shared the Bible verses that best helped her get through the toughest of times on the whiteboard inside Alcoa’s locker room.
After three years, Eden got basketball back in her life, and her appreciation for the sport has never been stronger than it is now, but she also gained perspective that is invaluable.
“I love this sport with all my heart, but I know that is not my only purpose in this life,” Eden said. “One of my other talents is encouraging people and being their friend, and I was able to be there for Mak and the Pfeiffers this year. I think since I didn’t get to play, I can encourage them and let them know some ways that they can handle this because it is really hard to sit and watch all your teammates play when you want to be out there.”
