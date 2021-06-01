Emergency personnel responded Tuesday evening to a gas leak on Benjamin Drive in Maryville.
The Blount County Fire Department arrived around 5 p.m. after Atmos Energy workers accidentally hit a 2-inch, company-owned gas line, BCFD Deputy Chief Jerry Phillips told The Daily Times.
Blount County Emergency Management personnel also were there, and the Blount County Sheriff’s Office managed traffic as work was completed.
Phillips said residents of “seven or eight” houses either evacuated or sheltered in place. Emergency responders left shortly before 7 p.m. after the issue was fixed.
It was at least the third gas leak in Maryville in a week. The Maryville Fire Department worked two leaks, one near East Harper Avenue and North Court Street and the other near Oxford Hills Drive and Knight Bridge Road, on May 25 after contractors cut lines.
During last week’s leaks, several buildings in Maryville’s downtown and residential areas had to be evacuated.
Industry officials say anyone digging in any area should call 811 first to make sure they don’t disrupt underground utility lines.
