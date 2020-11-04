Emergency personnel responded to a heating unit malfunction Tuesday at a residence on Brown School Road.
Thirteen Maryville firefighters, three Alcoa firefighters and three American Medical Response personnel, plus Maryville Police officers, responded to a call of light smoke throughout the home at 210 Brown School Road around 1:45 p.m., Maryville Police and Fire Chief Tony Crisp said.
There was no actual fire, Crisp said; the issue was centralized around the residence’s heating unit, which overheated. Fire personnel shut off power to the unit.
The homeowners were advised to have the heating company come and check the unit.
“It was just related to the dust being in there, settled over the summer and then the unit just had some kind of malfunction with it,” Crisp said. “But no actual fire.”
In addition to the fire on Tuesday, the Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a partial structure fire on Wednesday afternoon on Lane Drive in Friendsville.
Fire officials believe that a solar light may have ignited the fire based on the burn pattern, with leaves acting as fuel, before spreading to the front porch of the home.
Six firefighters with one engine arrived shortly after 2:30 p.m. and could see the leaves on fire all around the home’s foundation. They were able to rake the leaves away and extinguish that portion of the fire. However, by the time they had arrived, fire had spread to the floor on the front porch, Capt. Steve Hargis said.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire before it engulfed the main house. There was significant damage to the porch, as firefighters had to pull up boards to confirm the fire was extinguished fully, Hargis said.
There was no one at home at the time of the fire, but the resident did arrive home while crews were still there. A neighbor reported the fire.
By 3:30 p.m., crews had left the residence.
Hargis warned of the dangers of leaves around homes. “Please rake the leaves away from your house,” he said.
