The Maryville Fire and Police departments and the Alcoa Fire Department responded Friday afternoon to a report of smoke at Maryville Towers, 210 McGhee St., Maryville.
The smoke was caused by “burnt cooking” on the building’s sixth floor, Maryville Police and Fire Chief Tony Crisp told The Daily Times. No damage was reported.
Crisp said a resident reported at 1:41 p.m. seeing smoke in the hallway. No alarms or sprinklers were activated.
Emergency personnel arrived just over a minute after receiving the call, Crisp said. MFD responded with six vehicles and 11 firefighters, while AFD brought one vehicle and three firefighters.
“We sent multiple units because of the type of structure (the building) is,” Crisp said, adding that responders were “not there very long.”
