Several emergency vehicles with flashing lights will be at McGhee Tyson airport Saturday morning to conduct the annual Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority emergency response training, according to a release from the Airport Authority. It added that there may also be smoke.
Along with emergency response organizations in the area, over 100 volunteers will be at the airport to assist with the training, Becky Huckaby, Vice President of Public Relations for the Airport Authority, said. It begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 and will end around noon.
The drill will test the effectiveness of the airport’s emergency response plan, as well as the plans for participating local, state and federal agencies.
Huckaby said that each year, the airport is required to test their plan. Every third year, she added, they do a live simulation like what they’re doing Saturday, instead of talking through a scenario.
On Saturday, the volunteers will split up between three buses to simulate an airplane emergency, Huckaby said. She added that they will be wearing medical information tags so the emergency responders can practice triage.
