Local emergency personnel responded around noon Friday to a living room fire involving children at 511 Cape Drive, Maryville.
The Maryville Fire Department brought five fire vehicles, four administration cars and 15 firefighters, while the Alcoa Fire Department brought one vehicle and three firefighters.
The Maryville Police Department, American Medical Response, Blount County Rescue Squad and Maryville Electric Department also were there.
Emergency personnel responded at 11:53 a.m. and controlled the fire just a few minutes after, Maryville Police and Fire Chief Tony Crisp told The Daily Times.
Three children were home alone at the time of the fire, Crisp said. The preliminary belief is that the children were playing with a lighter in the living room and started the fire; the children left the residence after unsuccessfully trying to put the fire out, and there were no injuries.
The residence wasn’t spared, though.
“It had significant fire damage inside,” Crisp said.
