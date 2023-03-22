Tennessee Department of Transportation has filed to condemn properties in the relocation route of Alcoa Highway, which will shift to the east from Pellissippi Parkway to Hunt Road. All filed in Blount County Circuit Court, dates range mostly from late August 2022 into this year.
In order to create a new roadway, the state acquires right of way — the road itself and any buffer along it, like a paved shoulder or landscaping.
Community relations officer for TDOT Mark Nagi said in an email to The Daily Times that before acquisition began, the state estimated it would spend nearly $100 million to purchase rights of way. Nagi added litigation is initiated if a certain amount of time passes or efforts are exhusted and the state hasn’t reached an agreement with the property owner.
For most legal cases, he said the state will also pay court costs.
TDOT is splitting highway relocation into two projects: one from a proposed interchange at the airport to Pellissippi Parkway and one from Pellissippi Parkway to the existing Alcoa Highway at South Singleton Station Road.
A third TDOT project will improve Alcoa Highway, not relocate it, from Pellissippi Parkway to south of the Little River.
Condemned properties range from privately owned to an entire hotel. Buildings interfering with the highway relocation route or other planned highway improvements will be removed, Nagi said.
Documents from TDOT sent in February note over 20 remaining properties were left to settle and acquire.
Blount County Circuit Court had record of 27 suits between property owners and the state, some property owners with more than one filing — including Arconic and Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority.
Arconic & MKAAMcGhee Tyson Airport, owned by and identified under MKAA, is in legal proceedings with TDOT to determine fair market value for seven different properties. Court documents date back to 2018.
MKAA’s legal counsel Mark Mamantov said on a phone call with The Daily Times the Federal Aviation Administration requires the airport to obtain their own appraisal to negotiate a price.
Mamantov said a lot of what TDOT is acquiring was saved for future expansion of McGhee Tyson, but MKAA knew plans for the highway were in the works starting about 7 years ago. Going forward, he added the airport will be a likely buyer for any property sold around it to regain space for growth.
Through the lengthy condemnation process, Mamantov said TDOT has worked well with the airport, and the court case could carry on for several more years.
Court proceedings aren’t to stand in the way of relocating the highway, he said, noting the stiffness of traffic on it now, especially during busy hours.
Arconic has been in legal negotiations with TDOT since October 2022 for more property near the airport. TDOT’s initial appraisal for Arconic’s land was $7.4 million.
Communications manager for Arconic Christy Newman said in an email the condemned property isn’t actively being used for operations, but it does intersect with a parking lot and access road.
Similar to MKAA, Newman said Arconic has hired an appraisal company to make sure Arconic gets fair market value for their land, which should be complete in a few months.
Woodspring Suites
Not all state acquisition properties are vacant or unused, however.
At the intersection of Singleton Station Road and Alcoa Highway, the state filed eminent domain on WoodSpring Suites, an extended stay hotel. The property was owned by DC Hospitality Alcoa LLC and Alcoa Investors LLC.
After the case was filed, DC Hospitality’s legal response primarily argued the state was offering too low a compensation amount — a repeating argument in eminent domain cases.
In order for the state to justify condemnation, it has to meet specific requirements as defined by state statutes. One required step is submitting a deposit to the court clerk in the amount of its appraisal.
The state deposited $7 million for WoodSpring Suites, which owners DC Hospitality stated is “millions of dollars less” than its real value. According to court documents, the state’s appraisal was completed in March 2021.
DC Hospitality claimed that since the state completed the appraisal during a peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was 40% less than the value of the property.
While the hotel stayed open during the pandemic, owners stated the appraisal used operating income from “the depths of the travel depression,” and operating income — owners’ basis for evaluating value — hit a record high afterward.
By January, DC Hospitality Alcoa Investors sold their ownership rights completely to DC Hospitality Alcoa.
The state then split the $7 million deposit between DC Hospitality and a bank, but court documents noted that price could change by the end of legal proceedings depending on whether a new appraisal values the property for more or less.
One court-mandated stipulation required the state to pause taking possession of the hotel for several weeks to allow time for extended stay tenants to make other arrangements.
