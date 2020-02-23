Representatives from organizations in Blount and surrounding counties gathered in Alcoa Thursday to discuss ways that employers can fight the opioid epidemic.
The event, sponsored by the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Industry, featured speakers across industry lines.
Zac Talbott, director of clinical services at Revida Recovery Centers, began the event introducing the research behind medication assisted treatment.
MAT is the usage of prescription medication along with counseling to help people recovering from opioid dependency.
Talbott said the brain of a person recovering from opioid dependency using MAT has a 90% success rate.
After discussing the usefulness of MAT, Talbott discussed the importance of hiring people in recovery — a topic which rang throughout the two-hour event.
“Are we looking at stigma or are we looking at data?” Talbott asked the audience of nearly 40.
Jason Pritchard, community and coalition engagement specialist with Ballad Health, shared his personal experience of searching for a job while in recovery.
Pritchard, who is a three-time felon, told the audience the importance of considering the employment of people with felonies.
“We hear all the time about the losses, the imprisonment, the incarceration, but what we do not see is the success stories,” he said.
Pritchard was released from prison in May 2017. He has since secured a position at Ballad Health and purchased a home, which he allows newly-released inmates to live in.
“When you come out of prison, you want to be better, but you don’t know where to start or how to start,” Pritchard said.
According to Prison Policy Initiative, a non-profit organization that seeks to provide research on mass criminalization, reported that formerly incarcerated people have an unemployment rate of 27% — higher than the total U.S. unemployment rate during any historical period, including the Great Depression.
This number, the speakers argued, could be fought through the willing hiring of convicted felons.
“If you as employers want to see the success stories, start interviewing convicted felons, and you will,” Pritchard said.
