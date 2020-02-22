Blount County employers are having a hard time finding job candidates with soft skills. Those are an employee’s experience and skills in punctuality, teamwork and problem-solving, are interpersonal abilities that determine a person’s success in his or her career field.
Teachers in the county work to instill these soft skills in their students in order to ensure the students are ready to enter the workforce.
Greg Lemmons, criminal justice instructor at Heritage and William Blount High Schools, said one of his greatest struggles is teaching his students how to communicate.
“Our kids don’t know how to talk to each other,” he said. “So we work a lot on interviewing and those types of communication skills.”
Despite teaching his students hard skills — such as handcuffing, fingerprinting and interrogating suspects — Lemmons says teaching the soft skill of communication is “the hardest part.”
He’s not the only one encountering this struggle.
Kelli Chaney, president of Tennessee College of Applied Technology, said TCAT students are treated like professionals in order to prepare them for their future workplaces.
“We really want all of our classes to be set up just like a shop, just like industry, so they are getting that experience, so they are not shocked when they go into the field,” TCAT vice president Patrick Wade said. “They know exactly what’s expected of them.”
Simulating a real-life workplace experience also calls for students to detach from their cellphones — a task, Chaney said, is difficult for them.
“Students have their cellphones with them all the time, and in most industries you can’t do that,” she said. “You just can’t stop whatever you’re doing to take a call from mom, dad or whomever. They don’t understand that they can’t text while they’re standing around on the job site.”
While educators are working to prevent students from entering the workforce without these soft skills, some employers are having a hard time finding job applicants in the current labor force with the multi-faceted soft skill of time-management.
Time-management serves as an umbrella for other soft skills such as punctuality and longevity.
Representatives from Blount Memorial Hospital said if an applicant’s resume shows a history of job-bouncing or refusing to spend an extended amount of time at one job, it’s usually a red flag.
“There’s a lot of three months here, three months there, six months here, four months here,” Katherine Hill, BMH human resources manager, said. “That lets you know that they’re probably not going to stay with your facility for much longer than that.”
Rick Heath, director of safety and training for Massey Electric in Alcoa, said when hiring people, he mostly looks for someone who is willing to show up on time and work hard.
“From there, we can give them the training to have that career, not just a job, but a career as an electrician,” he said.
Adding to this, Heath said the soft skill he is most on the lookout for in a job applicant is initiative — someone who won’t just stand around waiting to be told what to do but will look for what needs to be done next.
“You can go as far and as fast as you want to depending on your drive and your dedication. If you want to work, then you can move up,” he said.
“If you find that individual with that drive, they will go far.”
