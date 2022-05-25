It’s been 10 years since the building at 211 W. Broadway Ave. in downtown Maryville last saw a tenant, but that all changes in September: Micah and Rachel Talley will move their establishment, Diamondjack Wine Bar, into the space, owned by Mike and Jill Owens.
Tomato Head, the locally owned franchise that started out in downtown Knoxville’s Market Square, closed its Maryville location in May 2012. Although Sevierville restaurateur David Manning leased the property shortly thereafter, his plans to open a Blount County extension of his Sevier eatery, Bistro 109, never materialized.
Ever since, the property has been vacant. For the Talleys, however, it’s exactly what they’ve been looking for, and the next several months will involve renovating the space to meet their needs while keeping Diamondjack open at its current location.
“When I first started dreaming up a restaurant concept in Maryville when I was 20 years old, I had my eye on that building ever since Tomato Head left,” Micah Talley told The Daily Times this week. “Mike and Jill brought the opportunity to us one day when Mike walked in and let me know that the building was going to be coming available, and I immediately jumped on it.”
For Micah, the move is the continuation of a career he launched at 19 years old. The Talley family has been synonymous with comfort food in Blount County for years; his father, David, owned 411 Restaurant, and Micah knew that he one day wanted to launch his own venture. After he and Rachel married, they began scoping out downtown Maryville to open a larger restaurant space in which to draw on his experiences at Blackberry Farm, among other culinary destinations.
“That didn’t work out, but we had purchased a smaller house in hopes of living in closer proximity to what we were trying to do,” he said. “When we realized we were zoned for commercial use, we decided to open up a small wine bar concept in this house. It was something that was not very common to people around here, for sure, but where I had worked previously, I had been involved in a wine culture, and I knew that it had expanded outward into the community.
“There’s something for everyone, and I wanted to bring that kind of accessibility to Maryville and give people the opportunity to drink wine and pair it with food and enjoy it like other cultures do.”
With Micah in charge of the menu and the collection of wines, Rachel put her business background to work in the back of house. With a business degree from the University of Tennessee and a position as a real estate broker with LeConte Realty, she takes care of the nuts and bolts of the restaurant. Already, she said, she’s looking at the logistics of how to best utilize the bigger space on West Broadway.
“For starters, we’re going to have a full kitchen, which is what we’ve lacked the most in our current space,” she said. “We had plans drawn up and approved by the city to expand our kitchen here, but we couldn’t make it make sense without having more seats available to serve a larger clientele. We love having a menu available to everybody, even if they’re not a wine drinker, and we want them to be able to come in and enjoy a good meal with or without wine. Micah’s dream has always been to have a cool and eclectic place, but something for everybody to always feel welcomed.”
Currently, Micah added, Diamondjack stocks roughly 90 selections of various wines, and one of his favorite parts of the job is watching wine novices develop a taste, an appreciation and a preference for specific vintages through repeat visits. With sommelier Sasha Wright and head chef Rachel Gann making the move with them, the opportunity to hire a larger team to meet the demands of a bigger space is a welcomed challenge as well — especially given that new employees will be part of a venture that adds another feather in the cap of downtown Maryville.
“I think that’s what we’re most excited about, to be a part of this new wave of downtown dining,” Micah said. “I feel like downtown Maryville is turning into what it’s always meant to be: a vital part of the community.”
“One of the things that we have battled from the beginning is the misconception that we’re just a wine bar,” Rachel added. “We sell everything here, and I think the biggest opportunity with our move is that you’re still going to get the same quality of food as you did in the old space; you’re just going to get more options.”
