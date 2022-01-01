Knowing you are donating to a worthwhile cause is reward enough in itself, but one fortunate donor to the Empty Pantry Fund during its 12 Days of Christmas Giving online fundraiser is receiving an unexpected blessing: a piece of jewelry valued at $1,000.
Empty Pantry Fund President Lon Fox announces today that Tracy Neal has been randomly selected as the winner of the jewelry, an aquamarine and diamond pendant set in 14 karat yellow gold with an 18-inch rope link chain, also in 14 karat yellow gold, donated by Lamon Jewelers in Maryville. The pendant and chain were offered as an incentive for online donations to the Empty Pantry Fund during 12 Days of Christmas Giving, a nontraditional fundraiser which ran Dec. 14 through Christmas Day.
“The 12 Days of Christmas Giving fundraising campaign encouraged individuals to like our Facebook page, visit our website and make donations via Paypal,” Fox said. “Each day an announcement that included a brief story about the Empty Pantry Fund was sent out via social media, or individuals could access a new story on our website, emptypantryfund.com.”
Fox said Neal should call The Daily Times at 865-981-1100 to set up a time to pick up the gift and have a photograph made.
The fundraiser brought in $4,069.
“I was tickled to death with the number of online donations,” Fox said.
Donations
• Mimi Bristow, $100
• Jackie and Norman Newton, $100
• Viola Whitehead, $50
• Anonymous, $50
• In memory of John and Bessie O’Dell and Asbury and Walcie Gay by Smokey Ridge Apiaries owners, Coley and Judy O’Dell, $200
• Wayne and Sara Clatterbuck, $180
• In memory of Ellie, $50
• In memory of John W. Barlow, $200
• Anonymous, $100
• Bob and Pat Carroll, $100
• God’s Glory given by Ronald and Bobbie Hubbard, $100
• Merry Christmas by Donna Jenkins, $30
• Elton and Patsy Jones, $100
• In memory of Doris Caldwell, $250
• In memory of Tom Evans, $100
• Gerald and Mercedes St. Clair, $25
• William Law, $250
• Eby Branch Geneva Fellowship at New Providence Presbyterian Church, $625
• Anonymous, $50
• In tribute of passed members by Smokey Mountain Knife Club, $300
• Anonymous, $500
• Anonymous, $55
• Jean and Carl McDonald, $500
• David Dubs, $200
• Kay and Doug Overby, $100
• Lou Ann Orlowski, $1,500
• Gift from Rick and Mavis, $100
• Additional donations from Smith Funeral Service Memorial Christmas Tree:
• In memory of Kathleen Hall by Mary Frank, $5
• In memory of Billy Frank by Mary Frank, $5
• In memory of Bill Benson by Mrs. Benson, $25
• The following donations were made via Paypal during 12 Days of Christmas Giving:
• Lawrence Brady, $100
• Diana Wagner, $200
• Cathy Petty, $249
• Kimberlee Kohn, $10
• In honor of Alia Shahrokhi by Laila Archer, $40
• Sandra Vaughn, $20
• Belinda Parker, $20
• John Blankenship, $50
• Eugene Malonee, $100
• Kimberlee Kohn, $10
• Donald Bayless, $30
• Patricia Rosenbaum, $20
• Jeffrey Stern, $20
• Michael Driver, $50
• In memory of my five sisters by Carolyn Weisenberger, $300
• Timothy Buckner, $100
• Debbie Nichols, $100
• Debbie Dickie, $100
• Ernest Humphreys, $100
• Michelle Wilson, $100
• Allen Spradling, $100
• Charles Smith, $100
• Carl Esposito, $100
• Nature in Wood, $50
• Jennifer Gilmore, $20
• Beverly Green, $100
• Barbara Hansen, $50
• Catherine Crawford, $20
• Eddie Tramel, $100
• Catherine Crawford, $50
• In honor of all my nieces and nephews from Aunt Rhea, $250
• In honor of the District Attorney General’s Office given by T. Starr Smith, $60
• George Smith, $100
• Delores Garner, $100
• Tracy Neal, $200
• Anonymous, $500
• Gary Loflin, $100
• Jim Rose, $200
• John and Marjorie Nance, $150
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.