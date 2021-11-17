Empty Pantry Fund Board members spend hours volunteering their time to make sure Blount County residents in need have food for Christmas and days beyond.
Fundraising is only one task necessary for the success of the annual campaign; determining the logistics of getting more than 1,300 food baskets into the hands of families who signed up for assistance is a monumental task, officials said. In addition, toys provided through Toys for Blount County by Junior Service League of Maryville are distributed at the same time as food baskets.
Until COVID-19 forced changes in the distribution process, community volunteers delivered the parcels to recipients the Sunday before Christmas, but in 2020, recipients who could were asked to pick up food and toys at the Tennessee Army National Guard Armory, while only those unable to do so could still have the items delivered.
The board of directors decided to keep that policy intact this year, as well.
Both food baskets and toys will be distributed at the armory from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, based on the last name of the person who reserved a basket for pickup:
• A-F, 9 a.m.-noon
• G-P, noon-3 p.m.
• Q-Z, 3-5 p.m.
• Late pickup, 5-6 p.m.
Food baskets and toys designated for delivery will be taken to the recipients’ homes by volunteers on Sunday, Dec. 19.
Volunteers needed
Volunteers are needed to assist with distribution at the armory. As in 2020, those wishing to help should sign up on the website www.emptypantryfund.com. At the top of the page, click on “Volunteer Sign-Up” and you will be directed to the page with information on which shift you wish to choose for that day. Volunteer shifts are 8:30 a.m. to noon; 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and 2:30-6 p.m. on Dec. 18. Information also is available for those who want to volunteer for packing day, Thursday, Dec. 16.
EPF President Lon Fox said some of the volunteer opportunities for distribution day will be traffic control, reception/registration, loading food baskets plus individual bags of produce and the 3-pound hams into vehicles and locating boxes of toys packed by JSL for families who reserved them.
Board members Jamey Hearon and Morgan Hodson worked on distribution day in 2020 and plan to do so again this year.
Hearon said, “We were concerned about getting food to all of our families in need during 2020, but knew it was something our community needed to carry on no matter the circumstances. While it caused some extra planning, thinking and collaborating, our community pulled together as they always do and made our new distribution day a true success! We were so grateful for all our volunteers coming together and being so willing to do whatever was needed to make sure our community members still had the food baskets. Our volunteers are vital to providing this food service to our community, and we are so thankful.”
Hodson, EPF board secretary, said, “Last year was the first for distribution, and although it was exhausting to be on my feet all day, I truly loved seeing so many of the families that we serve.
“Last year was tough on everyone with social occasions being put on hold, but the distribution day was a great way to reconnect safely with those in our community. I am so thankful for all of our volunteers who always show up when we need them. I am thankful for a great group of people who put together the Empty Pantry Fund baskets each year, and I am thankful for my family that always comes to help me pack food and toys. My 13-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son have been helping with JSL and EPF since they were babies. We look forward to this time of service to others.”
Donations to date
Tazz, $800
Douglas and Sally Gross, $300
Jerry and Jean Stephens, $100
Anonymous, $100
In memory of my husband Robert by Mary Liz Clevinger, $100
Shannon Lewis, $100
Anonymous donation, $200
In memory of Clayton and Samie Whitehead by Dan and Anne Blevens, $100
In memory of Sam and Maxie Blevens by Dan and Anne Blevens, $100
Anonymous, $100
Lee’s Famous Recipe, $600
Rob and Fran Goddard, $250
In memory of Francis Cardwell, $50
In memory of Willadean Quagliana, $50
Oscar and Wanda Miller, $200
Martin Jasionowski, $50
Anonymous, $683
Bobby and Mary Cline, $200
