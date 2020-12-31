Giving to worthy nonprofits is a reward in and of itself, but one online donor to the Empty Pantry Fund soon will receive a special gift in return.
Carolyn Weisenberger was randomly selected as the winner of a cushion-cut garnet pendant set in a 14-karat yellow gold bezel on a sterling silver chain donated by Lamon Jewelers in Maryville for EPF’s 12 Days of Christmas Giving. The pendant and chain, valued at $246, were offered as an incentive for online donations to the Empty Pantry Fund during this nontraditional fundraiser, which ran Dec. 14 through Christmas Day.
“The 12 Days of Christmas Giving fundraising campaign encouraged individuals to like our Facebook page, visit our website and make donations via Paypal,” explained EPF President Lon Fox. “Each day an announcement that included a brief story about the Empty Pantry Fund was sent out via Facebook, or individuals could access a new story listing via emptypantryfund.com.”
Keenan Sudderth, who represents the Blount County Jaycees on the EPF board and serves as webmaster and technology director, said, “This year we sought a goal to raise money online and take our fundraising to the next level,” he said. “The need still exists in Blount County and fellow neighbors took to our website to help fill our baskets. We’re overjoyed with the response this year and we hope that the daily messages helped recipients, donors and neighbors get a glimpse into the magic that goes into making Christmas great here in our community year after year.”
Fox said in a previous interview that he knows people don’t donate to the Empty Pantry Fund with the expectation of winning anything, but the pendant and chain would be a nice “Thank you” for one donor. “I wish I could give gifts to everybody because I appreciate everyone who gives money to the Empty Pantry Fund each and every year,” he said then.
Donations
Paypal donations received during the 12 Days of Christmas Giving totaled $4,365. EPF’s balance now stands at $132,580.57.
BALANCE FORWARD: $125,510.57
Paypal donations eligible for 12 Days of Christmas Giving promotion:
Jill Baltutat, $100
Alix King, $100
Ashley King, $100
Audrey King, $100
Terry Painter, $100
Patricia Rosenbaum, $10
K.O. McCullough, $50
Joseph McCulley, $20
Brandon Ingle, $20
In memory of Ronnie Parker by William Long, $250
Jackson Turner, $20
Lawrence Brady, $100
Debra Hanagan, $50
Sara Clatterbuck, $200
Mitzi, $50
Christian Deane, $50
E. A. Draper, $100
Kelly Franklin, $20
Susan Lambert, $200
Ernest Humphrey, $100
Cathy Pickens, $50
Yvonne Outler, $50
Anonymous, $25
In honor of my grandchildren: Chelsea, Adam, Tanner and Trevor Cox, $60
In honor of my grandchildren: Brandon, Maura and Brantley McNeilly, $60
Carolyn Weisenberger, $400
In honor of my grandchildren: Brittney and Joel Hollingsworth, $60
C.J. Habasinski, $200
Mark J. Cutler, $500
Connie Iorio, $25
Wayne Anglim, $100
Anonymous, $500
Ruth Hanson, $100
Elizabeth Morton, $50
Matthew Davis, $75
Peggy Roberts, $20
Jill Baltutat, $100
Ronnie Leigh, $100
Ron Blair, $100
Gary Loflin, $50
Additional donations received at The Daily Times:
The Gustitis Family, $50
Carolyn and Reid Franks, $100
In memory of Earl and Ruby Russell by Sandra Whitehead, $100
Robert and Meredith Ramger, $100
Santiago Salazar, $20
In memory of Earle and Mae Kolbe by Alice and Karen Kolbe, $50
In memory of Paul Bales, $10
Blake and Starlet Mansfield, $25
Anonymous, $50
In loving memory of David F. Hedges by Mary Jo Hedges, $100
In memory of Betty Carper by Norma Booze, $50
Anonymous, $100
Jerry and Betty Holden, $100
In memory of our precious parents Ernest and Edna Garner and Hewlette and Mary Sue Tipton by Michael and Kim Garner, $100
Anonymous, $100
In memory of Eula and Jackie Crowe and Frank, Genella and Richard McLemore by Doris Hunt, $100
Joe H. Jenkins, $50
John Jenkins, $200
Karen McCarthy, $250
In memory of Boyd and Zella McClanahan by Marie McClanahan, $100
In memory of Bill McClanahan by Marie McClanahan, $100
In memory of Ella Myers and Cam Hatcher by Marie McClanahan, $100
David and Deca Ellis, $300
In memory of my beloved family members David Weltner, Randy Simerly, Christopher Nitzband and Delphia Smith, $200
In memory of Freeland Ted Godfrey by family, $100
Anonymous, $150
TOTAL: $132,580.57
