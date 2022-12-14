When the Empty Pantry Fund Board of Directors met Monday, Dec. 12, last-minute details continued to be finalized for packing of EPF food baskets on Thursday, distribution of the food baskets as well as toys provided through Junior Service League of Maryville’s Toys for Blount County on Saturday, and delivery of both food and toys on Sunday. In all, 1,300 families will be served this year.
Some of the planned content of the food baskets has changed due to supply issues. EPF President Lon Fox said pancake mix and syrup were substituted for grape jelly and buttery snack crackers; bags of rice will be replaced with boxes of instant rice; and garlic herb spaghetti sauce will be included instead of meat sauce. In addition, Fox said the bags of long-grain rice will be replaced with instant rice. Also, “Since they don’t have enough white or yellow cake mix for all the baskets to have the same thing, we’ll have to put white in some and yellow in others,” he said.
Logistics
The board members also discussed logistics of getting the food into the hands of families who registered for assistance during the September Christmas Clearinghouse.
EPF Treasurer Tony Clark and Volunteer Coordinator Patty Ramsey were present at the Tennessee Army National Guard Armory on Dec. 14, to oversee the unloading of three large tractor-trailers full of food from the Kroger Corporation. They also, with the assistance of other board members and volunteers, will be staging the food inside the armory for packing on Thursday.
Some of the tasks that can only be done last-minute include making sure enough sturdy, nylon bags of the correct size are available, shopping carts are in place for volunteers to use in packing the bags and for distribution, trash pickup is arranged, cones for traffic control are confirmed, and enough volunteers are in place to make the operation run as smoothly as possible.
Ramsey said more volunteers are needed on Saturday’s distribution day. “We have plenty for the morning shift, but we need more for the later shifts,” she said. Volunteers are encouraged to sign up for the 1-3 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. shifts by visiting the website, www.emptypantryfund.com.
12 Days of Christmas Giving
The Empty Pantry Fund will continue its nontraditional fundraising program, 12 Days of Christmas Giving, beginning Dec. 14, and continuing through Christmas Day. Board Member Keenan Sudderth, who represents the Blount County Jaycees, is overseeing the fundraiser.
“Each day we will have a promotional message encouraging donors on social media to donate to the Empty Pantry Fund,” Sudderth said. The messages also serve to raise public awareness of the nonprofit organization’s work in providing food to less-fortunate Blount County residents at Christmas as it has done since its founding in 1952, 70 years ago. “Visit www.emptypantryfund.com, PayPal preferred, or donate directly on our Facebook page, @TheEmptyPantryFund, to make your contribution today. Use the #12DaysOfEPF on your social media platforms to spread the love with your family and friends.” Contributions can also be mailed or hand-delivered to the Daily Times, 226 Gill St., Alcoa, TN 37701.
Donations
Although the current EPF balance stands at $111,609.21, Fox said much more money is needed. “We’ve raised $64,201.80 this year,” he said. “This is less than our goal of raising $130,000.” The amount raised, when added to the kickoff balance of $47,407.41, gives the current balance.
“Next year we may have to cut items, depending on what we raise this year,” Fox added.
