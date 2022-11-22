As the Empty Pantry Fund continues in its mission to raise enough funds to provide Christmas meals for 1,300 Blount County families this year, EPF Board members Lon Fox and Jamey Hearon are especially thankful for all the volunteers and donors who support the organization, now in its 70th year.
Fox, EPF president, said, “During this time of the year, we are all thankful for our friends and family. I’m no different, but on this Thanksgiving Day, I’m also very thankful for the hundreds of volunteers and all of the individuals, organizations and businesses who make the Empty Pantry Fund possible each year. It simply is not possible without you.”
Hearon agreed. “We are so thankful for all of our volunteers! We could not do this without them,” she said, adding, “After the Empty Pantry Fund has completed delivery and everything is done for the year, I always feel so grateful to live in a place where we have so many people willing to help others. It is truly an amazing thing!”
All volunteers
Each member of the EPF Board of Directors is also a volunteer. Fox said, “We have no paid staff, and approximately 97% of our spending is buying foods and baskets.”
He said this year will be filled with the challenges of paying for the foods at a time of increased prices and possible shortages. “We are facing a tall mountain, the mountain of increased prices for most of our food items,” he said. “But I have all the confidence in the generosity of the people of Blount County that we will climb that mountain.”
One-time donations may be made by leaving checks at The Daily Times reception desk or by mailing them to The Empty Pantry Fund, c/o The Daily Times, 226 Gill St., Alcoa, TN 37701 or donate via PayPal at the EPF website, www.emptypantryfund.com. In addition, Fox said donors can sign up to make recurring donations on PayPal. For example, $20 per month results in $240 per year, or $25 per month would total $300 per year. See the website for more information.
Donations to date include:
In memory of J.E. and Lola Pershing by Jim and Brenda, $200
In memory of Dennis “Mr. P” Pershing by Jim and Brenda, $200
In memory of Clarence and Eurie Ward by Brenda and Jim, $200
In memory of Carroll R. “Mac” McMahan by Jim and Brenda Pershing, $100
In memory of L.V. Ward by Brenda and Jim Pershing, $100
In memory of Mahlon Bledsoe by Jim and Brenda Pershing, $100
In memory of John McMahan by Jim and Brenda Pershing, $100
In memory of Roy and Dortha Stevenson by Jim and Brenda Pershing, $100
Bobby and Mary Cline, $200
Anonymous, $100
Raleigh and Judy Dixon, $1,000
George and Jason Nasser, $100
Polly and Earl Morgan, $50
John and Karen Kenst, $100
In loving memory of Charles Schenk by Sharon Schenk, $100
In memory of Uncle Bill and Aunt Betty Harrell by Lon and Sally Fox, $100
Tazz, $1,000
John Lamar (PayPal donation), $50
James Campbell (PayPal donation), $500
Lori Section (PayPal donation), $50
Casey Young (recurring PayPal donation, $25 monthly), $300
Koty Bashford (PayPal donation), $50
In memory of French and Margaret Lawson and F.B. and Rosa Ladd (PayPal donation), $100
TOTAL, $79,260.21
