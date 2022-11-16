Since 1952, the Empty Pantry Fund has provided food for Blount County citizens who need an extra boost at Christmas. That mission has remained the same for 70 years, but as Empty Pantry Fund President Lon Fox said, “Throughout the years, the need has grown from 100 baskets the first year to 1,300 baskets this year.”
The food baskets, now large, sturdy bags holding enough food to feed a family of four for a week or more, contain pantry staples, canned goods and more. Bags of fresh fruit and potatoes are also provided, but the contents change according to availability.
“Supply issues are much better this year, but not completely resolved,” Fox said, citing difficulties in obtaining certain items in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19’s impact. “We are again unable to purchase canned hams, but we were able to order 7- to 10- pound Cook’s hams that will be distributed this year.”
In addition to replacing foods that are unavailable or have become cost-prohibitive, contents change to make the baskets more relevant to the eating habits of families today, Fox said.
‘Leap of faith’
Foods to be provided through the Empty Pantry Fund are ordered from Kroger in September, before the official kickoff for that year’s fundraising campaign on the first Sunday in November, in hopes that enough funds will be raised to cover the cost each year.
“It’s a leap of faith,” Fox said, adding, “We are very fortunate that each year, our community — individuals, companies and organizations — has always made it possible to provide food to the less-fortunate of Blount County.”
Special challenges face the Empty Pantry Fund this year.
“If you’ve been to the grocery store, you know the challenges,” Fox said. “The price of goods has increased, and this year will be the first time that we have ordered over $100,000 worth of food.”
Donations are vital to cover the cost of the food. The need is great, said Chad Hodson, husband of EPF Secretary Morgan Hodson.
“I was unaware that the need is so great in our community until I started delivering Empty Pantry Fund food baskets a decade ago,” he said. “We have so many people in our area who are food insecure that often go unnoticed. If everyone in our county who was able to give donations or time would, there would be no reason for anyone in our community to go without. Empty Pantry Fund has a lot of resources to provide, they just need our help.”
