The Empty Pantry Fund has ended its 70th year of providing food for Blount County citizens in need at Christmas with a balance of $147,523.40. This includes the Nov. 6 kickoff amount of $47,407.41 and the total raised as of Dec. 31, 2022, $100,115.99, before deducting costs.
“We raised over $100,000 again this year, truly an amazing accomplishment of the people and businesses of Blount County,” said EPF President Lon Fox. “With the assistance of Kroger, we were given an in-kind donation of $4,000 in gift cards as well as additional discounts on several food items that reduced our food cost by approximately $6,000. This was truly a remarkable gesture from our local Kroger store to deep discount six items that we purchased this year for the food baskets.”
Fox said 2022 was the first year in its history that Empty Pantry Fund purchased more than $100,000 worth of food, enough to provide each of the 1,300 families with food for a good Christmas dinner as well as additional meals, intended to feed a family of four for more than a week.
“Some items cost the same, some items cost less, but the majority of the items cost more,” Fox said. “We didn’t avoid inflationary prices, but that didn’t prevent us from providing a better basket than before.” For the first time, shelf-stable bacon, pancake mix and syrup were included in each basket as well as a refrigerated Cooks Ham, he said, adding, “Our goal is to provide the best basket possible each and every year.”
Plans for 2023
The EPF Board of Directors has already begun planning for the 2023 fundraising campaign.
“We begin raising money now for 2023,” Fox said. “This year, we plan to welcome new businesses and visit existing businesses and introduce the Empty Pantry Fund to them with the hope that they will adopt our community project as their local charity through making donations and/or providing volunteer support during packing and distribution. We also plan to have a fundraiser in coordination with Giving Tuesday, which will follow Black Friday on Tuesday, Nov. 28. Last year, nonprofits across the United States raised over $2.7 billion, according to kindful.com.
“One way everyone can help today is to simply follow the Empty Pantry Fund Facebook page and share it with their friends to help us build our audience and awareness of the project,” he said. Donations to the Empty Pantry Fund are accepted all year via PayPal on the EPF website, www.emptypantryfund.com, by mailing your check to The Empty Pantry Fund, c/o The Daily Times, 226 Gill St., Alcoa, TN 37701 or bringing it to The Daily Times reception desk. Recurring monthly donations may be scheduled via PayPal.
Donations
All donations received after Dec. 31, 2022, will be listed in the kickoff article for 2023, published the first Sunday in November.
“Our beginning balance will be $36,744.87, which is less than our beginning balance starting in 2022,” Fox said. “Each year we face different challenges, but we continue to have faith in our community to provide the solutions. The generosity, the support and the number of volunteers of Blount County continue to be the backbone of this community project.
“We simply want to say ‘Thank you’ to everyone who has supported Empty Pantry Fund,” Fox said. “Your donations of funds and time are what allow us to help the less-fortunate during Christmas each year.”
PREVIOUS BALANCE, $145,683.46
Howard Hull, veteran USAF, $200
In memory of our parents, Ernest and Edna Garner and Hewlette and Mary Sue Tipton by Michael and Kim Garner, $100
In memory of beloved family members David Weltner, Randy Simerly, Christopher Nitzband, and Delphia Smith by Phyllis Simerly, $200
Jeanne and Diehl Unger, $500
Anonymous, $50
In honor of Fred and Linda Isbill from Kenny Hicks and family (PayPal donation), $150
George Smith (PayPal donation), $100
True and Karen, $40
Anonymous, $100
The WBCR 1470 AM News Team, $100
Hildegard McLemore (PayPal donation), $50
Stephan Strickland (PayPal donation), $150
Carl Esposito (PayPal donation), $100
ENDING BALANCE FOR 2022, $147,523.40
