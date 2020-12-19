Circumstances were different, but that didn’t stop Empty Pantry Fund volunteers from distributing food as well as toys through Junior Service League of Maryville’s Toys for Blount County at the Tennessee Army National Guard Armory on Saturday.
All ages, from toddlers to high school students to retirees, worked together to make sure their neighbors in need would have a merry Christmas.
This was a new experience for both recipients and volunteers, the first time in the Empty Pantry Fund’s history that recipients who were able to do so came to pick up their packages rather than have them delivered on the Sunday before Christmas.
“I think it’s gone really well considering this is our first year doing this and all the restrictions that COVID has placed on us,” EPF board member Jamey Hearon said. “That doesn’t mean we haven’t had challenges, but it’s gone better than we expected it would.”
Christmas spirit
When recipients arrived, they first had their names checked against the list of applicants who signed up during the annual Christmas Clearinghouse in September. For food baskets, they drove to the back of the armory and volunteers loaded the heavy bags in their vehicles; if they signed up for Toys for Blount County, they drove to the front and again, volunteers loaded the packages into their vehicles.
Hearon said recipients and volunteers have exhibited the true Christmas spirit.
“Recipients been very patient, grateful and understanding, for the most part, that we’re having to do this differently,” she said.
As with any new procedure, there were a few hiccups but nothing major.
“We had people show up an hour early and that made our start a little bit rocky, but once we got going, we found our groove,” Hearon said. “If we had to do this again, there are some things we would change. This is the way we had to do it this year and it’s not better or worse, it’s just the way we had to do it to be able to provide for our community.”
She praised the volunteers, saying, “I’m grateful that all our volunteers have been willing to do whatever was needed to serve people in need. Even though we haven’t had the number of volunteers we thought we needed, people have shown up and worked twice as hard. The people that have been here have gone above and beyond to help us figure out how to get this stuff to people.”
Empty Pantry Fund President Lon Fox agreed.
“We’ve had a super group of volunteers,” he said. “They are constantly asking, ‘What can we do?’ It’s been great to have all the volunteers we’ve got, especially this year with COVID. It’s been a blessing to have all these people who want to be involved with the Empty Pantry Fund, and they’re all doing it for the right reasons, to try and make somebody else’s Christmas a little bit better.”
Fox said he’s thankful that so many recipients have been able to pick up their baskets and toys.
“(Sunday) we’ll deliver to the ones who are not able to pick up their baskets here at the armory. With COVID and everything going on, this is just how we had to do it,” he said. “It’s been an interesting day. At times we’ve had lines of cars and at other times, we’ve had lulls.”
On past delivery days, volunteers have had to find the homes; this year, they are having to find people on a list.
“It’s like Santa Claus checking his list,” Fox said. “You’re checking it twice, but these people aren’t naughty. They’re definitely nice. That takes a little bit of time, but everybody has been patient. We’re taking care of an awful lot of people, and on Sunday we’ll take care of a whole lot more.”
Young and young at heart
First-time volunteers Melissa O’Meara and her 3-year-old daughter, Adelaide were helping load food into vehicles. Adelaide was in charge of the bags of apples and oranges.
O’Meara said, “We are here with Faith Promise Church. Adelaide is having so much fun!”
She said they also worked on Thursday when the foods were packed, and said she was impressed with what the Empty Pantry Fund does for Blount County. “They are really on top of their game,” she said. “They know what this community needs.”
Veteran volunteer Marshall Jackson was helping move the packed food baskets from the building to the curb, where other volunteers loaded them into recipients’ vehicles.
“People have been very cordial,” he said. “A few times the line stretched all the way to the highway, but it’s been pretty steady all day.”
He added, “I think it’s good that people who haven’t delivered baskets before are able to see the people who get them. And it’s good for the people who get the baskets to see just how much work goes into this.”
Donations
The EPF balance is growing, but more donations are needed to meet the $122,000 goal. Donations to date include:
BALANCE FORWARD: $99,911.47
Jaycees Christmas Parade Sheet Collections, $238.50
In memory of Kenny Moats (Badge No. 156) by the Officer Moats Foundation, $1,156
In memory of Vernon Petree by the Misfits Jeep Club, $1120
Kimberley and David Hill, $50
In memory of our parents, Carl and Zola Brown and Leonard and Betty Ware, by Terry and Marsha Brown, $100
Timothy and Sandra Carpenter, $100
Bernie and Carol Bowman, $100
Hilliard and Clare Hester, $25
In loving memory of Lindy and Ronnie Wright by Bernard and Judy Gladden, $200
Philip Starck, $25
Paul and Nancy Anne Greutman, $25
Jimmie and Sandra Fox, $100
William Law, $100
Una Jean and Chris Teffeteller, $100
In memory of Dean Stone by the Stone Boys, $100
In memory of W.T. and Mary Frances Caughron and Doug and Gladys Walker by David and Linda Caughron, $500
In loving memory of David Edward Stapleton and Neal David Stapleton by Lynda Stapleton, $30
Parks and Recreation Reindeer Run 2020, $203
Eby Branch Geneva Fellowship at New Providence Presbyterian Church, $650
TOTAL: $104,833.97
