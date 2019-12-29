The Empty Pantry Fund made history this year, serving more families since first beginning as a joint fundraising venture of The Daily Times and the Blount County Jaycees in 1952.
The fund also made history in another way that EPF President Lon Fox is not as pleased about — the charity dedicated to providing a good Christmas dinner and then some to needy Blount County citizens has fallen short of its 2019 fundraising goal.
“We are approximately $3,469.95 from reaching our budget, the amount of money required to cover the expenses for this year,” Fox announced Friday. “However, we may still meet our expenses because of cost savings.
“We are very fortunate that we have collected a surplus in the past,” he added. “Therefore, we still have enough money to pay all our bills this year. We will just start off the 2020 fundraising year with a smaller balance, but we will not waver in our commitment to assist the less fortunate again next year.”
Donations are being accepted for 2019 through Tuesday.
“After Tuesday, any new deposits received will be accounted for during the 2020 fundraising year and will be listed in the first article of 2020,” Fox said.
Volunteers acknowledged
Fox again praised the volunteer effort that makes EPF possible.
“This has been a remarkable year,” he said. “We had more families request assistance than ever before, and we answered the call with the purchase of additional baskets, a record number of 1,460 baskets. We had over 1,000 volunteers who packed and delivered the baskets to the less fortunate across Blount County. Our volunteers are simply amazing, and the financial generosity of the individuals, families, organizations and businesses continues to allow us to conduct this community project.”
He also mentioned two of EPF’s most dedicated volunteers, Paul Bales, who died in September, and Vernon Petree, who died Dec. 19.
“This year, we lost Chairman Emeritus Paul Bales, who spent more than 50 years serving as the chairman of the Empty Pantry Fund, and we lost Vernon W. Petree, a board member and servant to the Empty Pantry Fund for over 30 years,” Fox said. “In this listing, you will recognize several donations in their memory.”
Donations
The 2019 EPF campaign kicked off on Nov. 3 with a balance of $36,320.65. The total collected thus far is $125,451.15.
Tazz, $400
In memory of Paul Bales by the Blount County Jaycees, $100
In memory of Vernon W. Petree by the Blount County Jaycees, $100
In memory of Vernon W. Petree by the Alcoa Middle School Jayteens, $100
In memory of Paul Bales by Lon and Sally Fox, $50
In memory of Vernon W. Petree by Lon and Sally Fox, $50
In memory of Rodney Wayne Martin by Carol Satterfield, $100
The Eby Branch Geneva Fellowship at New Providence Presbyterian Church, $450
Anonymous, $100
James and Susan Curtiss, $100
Love Gift from Joy Fellowship Sunday School Class at Grace Memorial Church, $100
Anonymous, $50
Susan McElrafth, $150
In honor of my brothers Billy D. and Samuel D. by T.L. Hutton, $20
Anonymous, $50
John and Pamela Graf, $50
Taylor and Kristi Weatherbee, $100
In memory of Agnes Pendleton, Katie and Tommy Bramblett, and John H. Rochelle Sr. by Rocky and Julie Rochelle, $100
Ron and Wanda Sunderland, $50
Julie Brown, $500
Donations made during the 12 Days of Christmas electronic fundraising campaign:
Facebook direct donations, $930
In loving memory of Doc and Helen Braden, Charles and Myrtle Braden, Harold Abbott, Harold Kitts, L.C. Tipton, Michael Allison and Susie Kate Long, $100
In loving memory of Carol Braden, Randy Tipton and Mark Huffstetler, $50
In loving memory of “my buddy” Paul Bales, Anita Bales, Vernon Petree, and friends who passed in 2019, $50
From the family of Elena Colter, a local Scout from Pack 88 who has helped with the December Empty Pantry Fund event for the past two years, by Crystal Colter, $70
Jason Pesterfield, $100
Robert Niles, $100
Carole Jenkins, $25
Ramona Rowen, $100
Sarah Rapp donating on behalf of John and Nancy Kaems, $75
Anonymous, $500
Additional donations made via Smith Funeral and Cremation Service Memorial Christmas Tree Program:
In loving memory of Evelyn Macht, Dewey and Mae George, and Muriel Macht Pickens by George Macht and family, $200
In loving memory of Burdell Burchfield Cross by the family, $100
In loving memory of Hugh A. Sayler by his wife, Evelyn Sayler, $100
