Empty Pantry Fund foods have all been distributed, thanks to the work of hundreds of volunteers.
EPF President Lon Fox said, “A special thanks goes to all of the volunteers — individuals, Scout groups, organizations, businesses, etc. — who pack and deliver the food baskets. This project would not be possible without our volunteers. You make the Empty Pantry Fund possible.”
The Empty Pantry Fund balance now stands at almost $102,000, but another $30,000 is needed in order to meet the budget for 2019. Fox said, “I still have faith that the generosity of people in Blount County to fill the need.”
BALANCE FORWARD, $99,112.15
In memory of Paul Bales, $50
In memory of loved ones by Carolyn Weisenberger, $200
In memory of Paul Bales, $250
In memory of my neighbor and friend Matt Crooks by Robert Nelson, $100
In honor of Jerry Archer, $25
In memory of Paul Bales by Carl Esposito, $100
Cathy Petty, $249
Rebecca Hornyak, $20
Sandara Vaughn, $25
A huge “Thank You” to Susan McElarfth in honor of her friendship by Pamela White, $500
Beverly Neal, $50
Eugene Malone, $100
Rhea Morgan, $250
George Grampp, $50
Mary Lycinda Bell, $20
Britteny Ladner, $25
In memory of Butch Steele, $100
Broadway United Methodist Church Upper Parlor Sunday School Class, $150
Freeman and Shirley Buckner, $100
In memory of Fred Forster, $100
In memory of Kathleen Effler, $100
In memory of Ronnie Flynn, $50
In memory of Dean and Agnes Stone, $100
In memory of J.F. and Sue Thompson, $100.
TOTAL, $101,926.15
