Empty Pantry Fund foods have all been distributed, thanks to the work of hundreds of volunteers.

EPF President Lon Fox said, “A special thanks goes to all of the volunteers — individuals, Scout groups, organizations, businesses, etc. — who pack and deliver the food baskets. This project would not be possible without our volunteers. You make the Empty Pantry Fund possible.”

The Empty Pantry Fund balance now stands at almost $102,000, but another $30,000 is needed in order to meet the budget for 2019. Fox said, “I still have faith that the generosity of people in Blount County to fill the need.”

BALANCE FORWARD, $99,112.15

In memory of Paul Bales, $50

In memory of loved ones by Carolyn Weisenberger, $200

In memory of Paul Bales, $250

In memory of my neighbor and friend Matt Crooks by Robert Nelson, $100

In honor of Jerry Archer, $25

In memory of Paul Bales by Carl Esposito, $100

Cathy Petty, $249

Rebecca Hornyak, $20

Sandara Vaughn, $25

A huge “Thank You” to Susan McElarfth in honor of her friendship by Pamela White, $500

Beverly Neal, $50

Eugene Malone, $100

Rhea Morgan, $250

George Grampp, $50

Mary Lycinda Bell, $20

Britteny Ladner, $25

In memory of Butch Steele, $100

Broadway United Methodist Church Upper Parlor Sunday School Class, $150

Freeman and Shirley Buckner, $100

In memory of Fred Forster, $100

In memory of Kathleen Effler, $100

In memory of Ronnie Flynn, $50

In memory of Dean and Agnes Stone, $100

In memory of J.F. and Sue Thompson, $100.

TOTAL, $101,926.15

