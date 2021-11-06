The Empty Pantry Fund has made a difference in the lives of Blount County’s less-fortunate citizens since 1952, when it began as a collaboration between The Daily Times and the Blount County Jaycees.
The 2021 fundraising campaign kicks off today with a balance carried forward from 2020 of $37,169.53.
“I believe this is a record kickoff listing for the Empty Pantry Fund,” EPF President Lon Fox said. “We were very fortunate to receive a large anonymous donation at the end of last year, which was received after the books closed on Dec. 31. It was a blessing because this donation will almost pay for the refrigerated 3-pound canned hams for this year.”
Additional donations received throughout the year bring the current total to $71,369.41. “We are off to a great start, with early donations accounting for about 36% of our fundraising goal for 2021,” Fox said. “I continue to be humbled by the generosity of the individuals, groups, families and businesses who support our endeavor each and every year.”
EPF has no paid staff. Every penny raised is used to provide food for more than 1,300 families in need at Christmas.
Volunteer signups
Changes in the procedures for packing and distribution of the foods that began in 2020 will continue this year.
“Last year, we spread out packing over the entire day to limit the number of volunteers and provide for social distancing because of COVID,” Fox said. “It worked so well that we will pack baskets the same way again this year. We have an army of volunteers who want to help the less-fortunate during Christmas, and packing baskets all day provides more opportunities for people to get involved.”
Packing will take place Thursday, Dec. 16, at the Tennessee Army National Guard Armory, with volunteer shifts from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 1:30-4:30 p.m.; and 5-8 p.m. To sign up, visit the Empty Pantry Fund website at www.emptypantryfund.com.
Distribution of foods through Empty Pantry Fund as well as toys through Junior Service League of Maryville’s Toys for Blount County will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the armory for those who can pick up their items, and deliveries will be made Sunday, Dec. 19, to those who cannot.
“The board of directors made this decision in early September,” Fox said. “At that time, COVID numbers were increasing in Blount County, and we decided to have a distribution day for those who could come and a delivery day for those who could not come to the armory and pick up their baskets. On a positive note, we will have three shifts of volunteers who will assist with the distribution at the armory and then we will have many volunteers who will deliver the food baskets and toys on Sunday.”
Volunteer shifts are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and 2:30-6 p.m. on Dec. 18. To sign up, visit the website.
“Many of the routes for delivery are already taken by families and/or groups that have delivered baskets for years,” Fox added. “If interested in delivery, please check with our leaders during packing or send us an email via our website.”
Blount County residents who missed registration for EPF food baskets or Toys for Blount County during Christmas Clearinghouse in September may still sign up by calling 865-393-4912.
Those who already are registered but have a change in circumstances, such as a different contact number or address, should call this number to make updates.
Donations
Vulcan Materials, $1,000
Wilson Family Giving Fund, $500
Keith and Holly Dancho, $200
VFW Post No. 10855, $200
Anonymous Donation, $9,930.14
In memory of Dal Anderson by Tennessee 25 Year Club, $25
Benevity Community Impact Fund, $200
William Law, $50
William Law, $75
Ray and Ethel Brown, $500
Rocky’s Jamaica Sunrise, $205
George and Mary Nell Nasser, $200
Alcoa Walmart Employees, $1,000
In memory of J.E. and Lola Pershing by Jim and Brenda, $200
In memory of Dennis “Mr. P” Pershing by Jim and Brenda, $200
In memory of Clarence and Eurie Ward by Brenda and Jim, $200
In memory of Carroll R. “Mac” McMahan by Jim and Brenda Pershing, $100
In memory of L.V. Ward by Brenda and Jim Pershing, $100
In memory of Mahlon Bledsoe by Brenda and Jim Pershing, $100
In memory of John McMahan by Jim and Brenda Pershing, $100
In memory of Roy and Dortha Stevenson given by Jim and Brenda Pershing, $100
Lonas and Leigh Ann Overholt, $300
In honor of husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandson by Gwen Beem, $100
In memory of all our loved ones by Bob and Della Phillips, $300
In honor of Linda Millsaps, $200
In memory of our parents, Larry and Joann Garner, $250
Anonymous donation, $5,000
John and Julie Rochelle, $100
Barry K. Davis, $300
Hershel Read, $1,000
Raleigh and Judy Dixon, $1,000
Anonymous, $464.74
Wherever it is needed most, $5,000
