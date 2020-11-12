The Empty Pantry Fund was created in 1952 as a joint venture of The Daily Times and the Blount County Jaycees to make sure Blount County citizens in need would have food at Christmas. That mission remains the same in spite of a pandemic that is causing a rethinking of how the foods, as well as toys provided through Junior Service League of Maryville’s Toys for Blount County, are distributed.
For the first time in the project’s existence, recipients who can do so are being asked to pick up their food and toys at the Tennessee Army National Guard Armory rather than having all packages delivered by volunteers. The time for pickup on Dec. 19 was given during Clearinghouse registration in September. Only those who are unable to come to the Armory will still have their food/toys delivered on Dec. 20.
Packing changes
Before those packages can be distributed, however, they must be packed—and that was one of the items on the agenda for the Nov. 9 work session of the EPF Board of Directors held via Zoom.
A primary concern of the board is how to make sure volunteers who make EPF packing and/or delivery a Christmas tradition can still take part in accordance with restrictions imposed during a pandemic.
“We’ve had some individuals and families that have volunteered for years packing and delivering baskets,” said EPF President Lon Fox. “I’m afraid of leaving out our loyal and faithful volunteers because it is them who truly make this a community project.”
Packing of the food baskets will take place on Thursday, Dec. 17, at the Armory, but instead of one night with hundreds of volunteers at work, this year’s restrictions on the number of people who can be together at one time has resulted in an all-day packing effort during three shifts. Volunteers are being asked to sign up for the shift they prefer. Those who have provided contact information to EPF will be contacted, but anyone who wishes to participate is welcome to visit the website, www.emptypantryfund.com, to sign up as a volunteer.
Fox said all CDC and state/local guidelines will be observed during packing, including mandatory masks for all volunteers, a temperature check and a series of questions before they can participate. “We’ll social distance as much as possible,” Fox said. “We’ll have volunteers at least a buggy apart and we’ll have them spread out where they’re not on top of each other putting items into the baskets. Some of the items, they will pick up themselves. That’s going to be a little bit of a change. After each round, we’ll have hand sanitizer so they can sanitize their hands. We are doing all we can possibly do to minimize the risk for our volunteers.”
Even if a shutdown such as the country experienced earlier this year is mandated, EPF vice president, Blount County Mayer Ed Mitchell, said Empty Pantry Fund will be allowed to continue as an “essential service.”
Donations
Fox noted that the food list is continuously changing because of the increased cost or the availability of products. “The Kroger Corporation is working hard to ensure that we’ll obtain all of the items that we’ve ordered for the food baskets,” he said. “In addition, we count on the continued generosity of the community — individuals, families, clubs, churches, businesses, etc. — to provide the necessary funding for the food each year.”
Donations to date include:
BALANCE FORWARD: $47,468.50
In memory of Brenda Sue Dockery, $100
Julie Brown, $500
Anonymous, $100
Jimmy and Saundra Carter, $50
Richard and Sandra Davis, $100
Allen and Kay Carpenter, $25
Melitta Stoutt, $20
In memory of our parents: Tommy, Katie, John and Agnes by Julie and Rocky Rochelle, $100
Roy and Ruth Fox, $400
Jerry and Betty Hurst, $50
Robert and Fran Goddard, $250
Oscar and Wanda Miller, $100
In memory of J.E. and Lola Pershing by Jim and Brenda, $200
In memory of Dennis “Mr. P” Pershing by Jim and Brenda, $200
In memory of Clarence and Eurie Ward by Brenda and Jim, $200
In memory of Carroll R. “Mac” McMahan by Jim and Brenda Pershing, $100
In memory of L.V. Ward by Brenda and Jim Pershing, $100
In memory of Mahlon Bledsoe by Jim and Brenda Pershing, $100
In memory of John McMahan by Jim and Brenda Pershing, $100
In memory of Roy and Dortha Stevenson by Jim and Brenda Pershing, $100
In memory of Billy and Steve, $100
In memory of Robert Mose Lobetti by Lon and Sally Lobetti Fox, $50
In memory of Vernon W. Petree by Lon and Sally Fox, $50
TOTAL: $50,563.50
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.