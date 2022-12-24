Empty Pantry Fund President Lon Fox believes in Santa Claus and helper elves. He’s seen them in action throughout this season of providing enough food to feed 1,300 needy Blount County families for more than a week during the Christmas holiday.
“Our mighty elves — volunteers — packed all of the food into large white sacks,” Fox said. “Our recipients came to the workshop — the National Guard Armory — where more elves gave them a food basket and a box of toys, when applicable. Another group of elves took the food baskets and boxes of toys in their sleighs — vehicles — to deliver to the less-fortunate across Blount County who could not come to the workshop.” As of Monday, Dec. 19, all foods provided through the Empty Pantry Fund and toys provided through Junior Service League of Maryville’s Toys for Blount County have been distributed to the designated recipients to the best of the elves’ ability.
“We hope that Christmas becomes a little easier and much happier for the families we served,” Fox said. Only one component remains, he said, collecting enough donations to cover expenses for 2022. Fox has faith that the need will be met, just as it has been in each of the EPF’s 70 years of service.
Spirit of giving
“The Empty Pantry Fund exemplifies the spirit of giving,” Fox said. “The giving of one’s time and the giving of one’s financial support that makes this a true community project.”
The donations listed today include Smith Funeral and Cremation Service’s Memorial Christmas Tree Program and Grandview Cemetery’s Candlelight Christmas Tribute, which raised $5,126 and $4,600, respectively, for a total donation of $9,726. These two annual projects allowed the community to remember deceased loved ones with a contribution made to the Empty Pantry Fund.
“Each year, Smith Funeral and Cremation Service and Grandview Cemetery devote time and money to the Empty Pantry Fund by conducting the Memorial Christmas Tree and the Candlelight Tribute,” Fox said. “We are grateful for both organizations and their staff who continue to support the Empty Pantry Fund. Together, they raised enough funds to purchase 100 baskets of food, which means they helped 100 less-fortunate families again this Christmas.”
Fox also pointed out a donation from AMVETS Post No. 22.
“They partner with the Empty Pantry Fund to serve the veterans of Blount County,” he said.
“They create a list of veterans who need assistance and deliver the food baskets to them each year.”
Donations
Donations to the Empty Pantry Fund are accepted year-round on the website, www.emptypantryfund.com and at The Daily Times office, 226 Gill St., Alcoa.
“In the spirit of Christmas, in the spirit of giving, you can still make an impact on the less-fortunate of Blount County with a donation to the Empty Pantry Fund,” Fox said, adding, “What we raise this year helps us determine what we can purchase next year. That’s how the board of directors establishes the budget for each year.”
In the listing that ran in the Dec. 18 report, a donation was incorrectly attributed to Blount Memorial Hospital for $475. It should have been attributed to Leadership Blount. There is no change to the balance.
Lucy Harper Brand, $200
Vernon Davis, $200
In memory of Fred Forster, $100
Tony Lawson, $20
In loving memory of my cousins, Faulkner, Johnson and Peery by Glenna Semmer, $100
Jo Ann Russell, $100
Bob and Pat Carroll, $200
Una B. Jones, $50
Edna Hubbs, $50
Elizabeth Barton, $20
Jim and Glenda Murrell, $25
Jimmie and Sandra, $50
Philip Starck, $25
Hugh Delozier, $100
In loving memory of my husband James F. “Jim” Borden, $1,000
In memory of Billy by Audrey Merle Hancox-Stair, $100
Walter and Rebecca Best, $25
Raymond and Claudeen Sutton, $35
In loving memory of David Edward Stapleton and Neal David Stapleton by Lynda F. Stapleton, $35
Elizabeth Proffitt, $100
Robert and Angela Simpson, $100
The Eby Branch Geneva Fellowship at New Providence Presbyterian Church, $650
AMVETS Post No. 22, $500
In loving memory of Doc and Helen Braden, Charles and Myrtle Braden, Harold Abbott, L.C. Tipton and Harold Kitts (PayPal donation), $100
In loving memory of Carol, Randy, Lisa, Mark and Michael (PayPal donation), $50
In memory of Bill and Grade Stinnett and Jimmie Lee Everett, $100
Grandview Cemetery Candlelight Tribute, $4,600
Smith Funeral and Cremation Service Memorial Christmas Tree Donations:
In memory of Dee and Dot Leonard by Sandra Beshore, $50
In memory of Jane Chambers by the family, $100
In memory of Julius Parrish by Charlotte Parrish, $50
In memory of Emma Short by Janet Moulton, $10
In memory of Kenneth Parham by Janet Parham, $30
In memory of Antionette Disanzo by Mario Disanzo, $10
In memory of Clyde Holsomback by Ann Holsomback, $100
In memory of Evelyn Macht, Dewey and Mac Pickens, George and Muriel Macht, and J.M. McMurray by Macht Family, $200
In memory of Linda Wright, Ronnie Wright, Erma Gourley, Beecher Gourley and Ronald Gourley by Judy Gladden, $100
In memory of Christopher N. Houser by Donna M. Houser, $25
In memory of Jess (J.D.) Anthony by Corrine Anthony, $25
In memory of Jerry D. Freeman by Joyce Freeman, $100
In memory of Walter Neal Motter by Barbara Hoffman and Ellen Motter, $100
In memory of Paul Helton by Louvenia Helton, $50
In memory of Marie Kaylor by Vance Kaylor, $50
In memory of Wendell Carpenter, Verlin and Nellie Noe by Kay Carpenter, $50
In memory of Gerry Loveday by Lisa Heath, $101
In memory of Lonnie McClanahan by Susan McClanahan, $100
In memory of Rosemary Going by Lauren and Andrew Goodman, $25
In memory of Jenny Ebersole by Mary and Jerry Ebersole, $200
In memory of Lester and Ruth Ebersole by Mary and Jerry Ebersole, $100
In memory of Carolyn and Howard Hunter by Mary and Jerry Ebersole, $100
In memory of Don Loflin by Opal Loflin, $50
In memory of Thomas and Romana Leonard, Troy and Dwight Leonard, Margaret and Wayne Cutsha by Anonymous, $100
In memory of Brenda Hamilton by James Gordon Hamilton, $25
In memory of Wayne and Dicie Inman, Evelyn Wilhoite, Boyd and Zella McClanahan, Mary Blair, Bill McClanahan, Sam McClanahan and John McClanahan by Ronnie and Donna Inman, $50
In memory of John and Edna DeBush by Alan and Lisa, $25
In honor of Clara Gibson by Lisa Gibson, $25
In memory of Ruth Hunt, Elmer and Rachel Gibson by Lisa Gibson, $25
In memory of Vada and Clarence Pack by Judy Pack $50
In memory of Homer and Mike Prince by Betty Prince, $200
In memory of Leann Drinnen by Betty and Wayne Drinnen, $75
In memory of Pat Lucas by Gerald Lucas, $50
In memory of Arvil Frazier and Jeffrey Frazier by the Frazier family, $100
In memory of Conner Ryding by Wendi and Stephen Ryding, $100
In memory of Linda Rose Douglas by Reeford Douglas, Mark Douglas and Gary and Ann Acuff, $75
In memory of Joe Bewley, Jr. by Vikki Bewley, $100
In memory of C.E. Thompson, Leonard Thompson, Nealie Thompson and Maureen Thompson by James Thompson, $5
In memory of Wayne Brewer by Betty Brewer, $100
In memory of Greg Clower by Whitney Clower, $25
In memory of Bill Huffman by Rita Huffman, $25
In memory of Dwight Goins and Richard Griffin by Felicia Griffin, $50
In memory of Bill Teffeteller by Sandra Teffeteller, $20
In memory of James Harold Courson by Frances Courson, $200
In memory of Jimmy Dodd by Betty, Cindy, Jimmy and Morgan, $100
In memory of Betty Burns by James Burns, $100
In memory of Bobby Martin by Doris Martin, $25
In memory of Robert Taylor by Benita Taylor, $25
In memory of Sandy Millsaps by Steve Millsaps, $100
In memory of Rev. Bob Bostick by Phyllis Bostick, $25
In memory of our grandparents by Lynn and Angelia Gibson, $500
In honor of our parents by Don and Sue Gibson, $500
In honor of those we served in 2022 by Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, $600
