A county-contracted ambulance service is getting a second round of fiscal grace at the beginning of 2021 as COVID-19 continues to hamper its ability to quickly dispatch crews to emergency calls.
The Blount County Emergency Medical Services Board on Dec. 29 voted to waive $231,705 in American Medical Response (AMR) ambulance fines for crews that failed to show up to emergency calls within 10-15 minutes.
In November 2020, the board also waived $55,000 at AMR's request.
In total, the board has recently waived nearly $287,000 in fines in three meetings over as many months, according to call data reported to the board.
AMR's contract with the county commits the company to pay fines when their ambulances don't show up to calls within 10 minutes for 90% of calls in a month; if crews go under 90%, fines start to accumulate.
Additionally, AMR pays fines if an ambulance shows up more than 15 minutes after a call comes in.
Recent fines aren't caused by an ambulance crew aptitude issue, according to AMR and county leaders: They're caused by employee shortages.
Late 2020 requests to circumvent this contract and waive the fines came as AMR leaders said it's difficult to keep consistent staffing levels when employee exposures and infections happen so often.
That’s why ambulances aren’t arriving as quickly as they used to, Blount County AMR Operations Manager Johnathan Rodgers told the board on Dec. 29.
"We've been met with a lot of unforeseen circumstances as far as staffing,” Rodgers said, noting 26 AMR employees recently had tested positive for COVID-19 and had to quarantine for two weeks. Exposure and infection amounted to thousands of lost hours for AMR since March 2020, he added.
According to AMR, the company currently employs about 50 in Blount.
"The whole state is in a state of emergency and we're feeling the effects of it," Rodgers said.
"This has happened in pretty much every county in the state of Tennessee that we operate in, as well as the nation," AMR Regional Director Josh Spencer told EMS board members, explaining the request to waive fines.
AMR originally wanted to secure fine waivers for the duration of Gov. Bill Lee’s declared state of emergency, which currently lasts through February and has been extended repeatedly since the virus’ onset in Tennessee.
The EMS board met AMR halfway on that request in December 2020, allowing waivers to last through March.
But that decision drew a barrage of questions from some members, even though they voted unanimously in December to scrub AMR fines through the first two months of 2021. Some members expressed severe misgivings in early February.
‘I’ve kicked myself’
Though AMR fine money isn't budgeted and isn't necessary to keep government agencies functioning, it often helps leaders at 11 local EMS entities purchase supplemental and lifesaving resources.
But the AMR fine coffers will be lighter than usual in 2021 because of the Dec. 29 vote.
Not every member thought this was the right move.
On Feb. 3, the board in a 5-4 vote doubled down on its decision to extend fine forgiveness through March, despite Blount County Commissioner and EMS board member Ron French’s motion to rescind the December vote.
Alcoa Fire Department Chief Roger Robinson, also a board member, seconded French’s motion.
"My problem is, we've kind of voted on a pig in a poke," French told the board on Feb. 3, noting he didn't know how much money local agencies would end up forfeiting. "I'm not so sure (that) if we had this information before us that we would have approved the motion (to waive more fines) that came before us last month.
"We should have had this information before we made that vote. I for one hesitated before I made the vote. I don't know why I went along with it, to be honest. I've kicked myself I don't know how many times for doing that."
French added the information was "late" and should have been on the Dec. 29 agenda, emphasizing his concern another vote without information for the upcoming months would be unwise.
Maryville Deputy Fire Chief and Blount County Commissioner Mike Caylor responded to French’s motion and noted that although the board had voted without having all the facts, he wasn't going to reverse his decision.
“I, too, could go back in my history on County Commission and find votes I wish I hadn’t made,” Caylor said. “But the fact is, I did. Whether I should have or not, I did. And for that reason, I cannot support redoing something we’ve already done. ... As far as I’m concerned, if it’s a million dollars, that’s our fault. We made the vote.”
At the Feb. 3 meeting, four members voted to rescind their December decision and not excuse fines through March.
Five voted to leave the decision alone.
Where the money is going
AMR’s contract with the county is a system with a twofold purpose: Keep the ambulance company accountable and give 11 Blount-based EMS agencies money for needed resources (everything from Band-Aids to K9 vests to fire engine parts).
Before COVID-19, fines averaged about $3,500 a month, but from March-December of last year, they averaged $28,700 monthly.
Since AMR will now reap hundreds of thousands of dollars in savings, EMS board members wanted to know what the company was doing with the money. Rodgers told Blount County Commissioner Tom Stinnett during the Feb. 3 meeting that AMR was using it to update emergency call software.
Stinnett then asked if AMR has tried to address the lack of personnel by hiring more people or by raising the pay.
Yes, Rodgers said: Five people recently graduated from an EMT academy and came to Blount. AMR used originally nonbudgeted funds to make that happen, he added.
But for some board members, questions still remain regarding how AMR is using what could end up being more than $300,000 in waived fines by the end of March.
There are expectations that call data presented before the next vote will help them make a more informed decision.
EMS board Chairman and Blount County General Services Director Don Stallions in public meetings and interviews with The Daily Times has repeatedly reasserted his confidence in the contract system and praised both AMR administration and crews and the board for their service to the county.
AMR's county contract will be up for renewal in June 2022.
The online version of this article includes a downloadable PDF containing all AMR fine calculations from March-December 2020.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the first article in an upcoming series about recent changes to EMS response in Blount County.
