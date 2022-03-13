Gary Sutton hadn’t been incarcerated long when his daughter, Casondra Young, formed her first memory of him.
When Young, then 2-and-a-half years old, and her mom were leaving from visiting Sutton, she turned and ran back toward him, twisted her ankle and cried like toddlers do.
The guard allowed Sutton to walk Young back to the car and buckle her into the car seat.
“I’ve always got to go see him; so, I grew up in the prison,” Young said, now in her 30s. Her entire life, the memories she has of her father are him as an inmate.
After becoming a parent herself, Young said she’s gained more perspective on the experiences she lost as a daughter and Sutton lost as a father and now as a grandfather.
She was born two years before the double murder of a brother and sister in Blount and Sevier Counties convicted her dad and one other. Sutton, family and friends of the family have been advocating against his guilty conviction since he was arrested in 1992.
He and his co-defendant, also his uncle, James Dellinger, were given the death sentence by a Blount County jury in 1996.
Efforts to keep Sutton alive increased after the state of Tennessee announced in 2019 that he was one of the next to be executed. COVID-19 created a judicial pause in early 2020 that allowed Sutton more time.
But the family received a call at the end of February telling them that his execution date is Oct. 6
“I want him to pass how we expect to pass, of a heart attack or car wreck, or you know, on this random day, we hate to get a phone call,” Young said, “like everyone else does with their parent.”
Unappealing claims
Sutton opposed the court’s motion to set an execution date, arguing that the state’s medical examiner was discredited, a motive for killing was never established and the jury was unable to accurately assess his moral responsibility, a court document filed on Feb. 22 states. However, the court claimed his arguments were not extenuating enough to change his sentence.
He and teams of lawyers have made similar claims for the past three decades.
Charles Harlan was the state’s medical examiner during Blount County’s 1996 trial.
In January 1994, Harlan was officially suspended without pay as an Assistant Davidson County Medical Examiner for breaking office policy. According to publicized letters from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, he used a metro facility for private purposes and falsified a death certificate.
Another letter from the Department of Health dated July 7, 1995, stated Harlan’s contract as state medical examiner had been terminated, and he was no longer employed to perform any function of the state.
Even still, he was an expert witness one year later in a trial that sent two to death row.
Getting on death row
The death penalty was on the table during the Blount trial because Sutton and his codefendant had been previously convicted of murder in Sevier County.
In 1992, a brother and sister were both found dead, the brother in Blount and sister in Sevier. Sutton and his co-defendant were prime suspects because they were reportedly the last seen with both victims.
The first murder, Tommy Griffin, was by a gunshot wound in Walland. Shortly after, the body of Griffin’s sister, Connie Branam, was found charred beyond recognition inside her vehicle.
Sutton’s family has plastic storage bins full of paperwork from both county’s trials — some bound by plastic, while others loosely crinkle in the bottom — out of order, hard to interpret and bookmarked with rips of colorful paper.
The gray bin has the typed-up, multi-copied documents and transcripts from the Sevier County murder trial, while the blue bin holds the same from Blount. Family and friends have spent a number of days since the 90s looking and reading through the letters and docket entries from both, trying to find any documentation that could keep Sutton alive.
“It’s not that we’re cold people, because what happened to Connie and Tommy ... I mean that’s horrible; I mean it’s horrible, and I have feelings for their family, especially their mother of what happened.” Diana Sutton, Gary Sutton’s sister-in-law, said. “But they got to look at: Gary’s got a family out here. He’s got a kid. He’s got nieces and everything too ... If it was me, I would want the person who did it, not who was convenient.”
The night of Griffin’s murder, he had been arrested and bailed out by Sutton and Dellinger. The three of them frequented bars together, Sutton’s brother, Jimmy Sutton said. The day after Griffin’s death, Sutton, Dellinger and Branam were together and looking for Griffin.
Covering up Griffin’s death was established as motive for killing Branam, but Sutton argues that motive to kill Griffin was never established during the Blount County trial.
Separate and unequal
Moreover, he argued that since his co-defendant, Dellinger, is actively tied up in the appeal process, his own execution is premature. But the court responded that Dellinger’s filings are not a basis to postpone Sutton’s execution.
Dellinger and his legal team are in the process of submitting new witness testimony and other investigative materials that show a third party may have been responsible for the murders. The deadline to submit is April 29, with another response deadline in September, one month before Sutton’s execution.
Although Sutton and Dellinger were tried and convicted together, equally, they have been separate through the entire appeal process.
Now, Sutton has an execution date, while Dellinger may be on his way to proving someone else murdered Griffin and Branam.
Sutton’s family believes his public defender, Susanne Bales, is partly to blame for his place on death row.
Bales did not respond to multiple attempts for contact by The Daily Times over a span of months.
In 2011, Sutton started a legal effort to obtain a new public defender, to no avail. He claimed she refused to speak with his brother, Jimmy Sutton, who he had appointed as his power of attorney, about court filings and other general documents regarding the case.
His second reason for seeking new counsel was because Bales allegedly hadn’t included arguments in the appeal that Sutton wanted, which regarded jury misconduct, fabricated evidence and dishonest witness testimony.
The court denied his motion for new counsel, stating that his request wasn’t timely and no major miscommunication had been demonstrated.
The court argued that Bales’s choice of argument was a disagreement of strategy.
Failing strategy
One strategy Bales used in 2016 as an attempt to overturn the death sentence was a ruling from a more recent Supreme Court case, which wasn’t written into law when Sutton began the appeal process.
The new ruling stated that a death sentence is unconstitutional if it rests on a single, vague aggravating circumstance. It further contends that the aggravating circumstance must establish violent acts were committed during the crime.
In Sutton’s case, he was given the death sentence after being convicted of murdering Griffin because he had been previously convicted of murdering Branam. Bales argued that his convictions were vague circumstances because the trials hadn’t proved he committed violent acts during the crimes.
Her argument was similar to one of Sutton’s first appeals.
In that former appeal, his legal representation tried to overturn his guilty verdict by using evidence that showed Dellinger pulled the trigger on the first victim, Griffin.
The bullets that the state provided as evidence from the Griffin crime scene were the same bullets an investigator had found in Dellinger’s home, according to trial documents.
The court’s response to that appeal stated that although he may not have discharged the weapon, he was still criminally responsible for Griffin’s death.
Following this direct appeal, Sutton and counsel continued to file appeals at the state and federal level, which have all been denied.
