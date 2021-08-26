In the blue-columned cafeteria at Eagleton Elementary School, a group of about 75 students, siblings and family members gathered, clapped and cheered this week for the newest graduates of the English as a Second Language program.
The graduation was held on Aug. 24 to honor and hand certificates to 25 students ranging from third to ninth grade.
Not all of the graduates were in attendance, but the ones who were, followed the Director Alisa Teffeteller’s opening remarks with short speeches about themselves and the program.
They started with their names, where they’re from, first spoken language, how long they’ve been in America and what they liked most or will miss the most about the program.
A third grader at Eagleton, who is from Guatemala and first language spoken is Spanish, said his favorite part about the program was the book he and his friends made in one of the teacher’s classes.
A few of the students recalled eating treats and playing games like Uno in their classes. One sixth grader’s favorite memory was bobbing for apples.
“One time we did experiments about volcanoes, and sometimes we made ice cream,” said graduate Acxel Hernandez, a fifth grader at Eagleton.
He added that in the future, he wants to make good grades — a theme in most of the students’ speeches.
“(Parents) take such great pride in their children being educated,” Teffeteller said. “And so, they know that coming through our program that they’re able to learn English, which makes them even more successful in the classroom.”
She said an ESL graduate from five years ago was supposed to be the guest speaker at the graduation but couldn’t make it because of a college class. He entered the program as a 14-year-old who spoke no English, and later graduated from William Blount High School with a 4.0 GPA. He received a full-ride scholarship to Carson-Newman University, where he is now a sophomore studying in the health field.
A teacher in the ESL program, Hope Hixson, said the small class sizes help the students feel comfortable and confident in their learning environment. Instead of a 20-person classroom, they’re learning with about five or six others.
“When they come to our group, they’re with other kids who are also learning,” Hixson said. “So, it does break down some of those barriers, language and social barriers, because they know everybody’s learning together.”
Another teacher in the program, Patti Ferrell, said they use simple, reduced vocabulary and teach students “from the ground up.”
Along with comprehension, reading, writing and speaking, the students are taught about American culture, like holidays and greetings.
The school also monitors ESL students for two years after they graduate from the program to check if they need additional resources to learn.
“I feel like we give them hope,” Ferrell said. “And a lot of our students arrive here without much hope.”
