Rapid development in Alcoa has city officials and the public considering how Alcoa City Schools will keep up with population growth.
Alcoa Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved contracting with Davis Demographics & Planning, Inc., a California-based corporation that specializes in K-12 demographic studies.
Not to exceed $22,100, the study will provide a detailed look at student enrollment projections for the next 10 years. It will take into account the current student population, as well as how many students ACS could gain from new residential developments.
A large development currently on Rockford acreage may be in the works.
Residents from the Wildwood community attended the board meeting due to a rumor of a new residential development across a stretch of over 200 acres near their homes, off Wildwood Road.
Alcoa Deputy City Manager Bruce Applegate Jr. wasn’t able to provide The Daily Times information on the possible development, but he said a development proposal could start as an item on the Alcoa Planning Commission agenda for its March 17 meeting.
The commissioner’s board packet from Tuesday states that 2020 Census data showed Alcoa’s population growing by 30% over a 10-year period. It added that the national average is slightly higher than Alcoa’s annual average of 3%.
In order to adequately address future needs, the city will use information gathered from local birth rates, student projections by grade level for the next 10 years, trends in student enrollment from and migration to other school systems, residential and commercial development trends and average numbers of students generated from each type of residence.
By being able to analyze the data, the city will be better equipped to know when it will have to decide when to take up appropriating money for school system infrastructure. It will also give ACS data for planning how to accommodate staff and student services to city growth in the future.
ACS will also receive advice from the corporation on what the school system’s next steps should be.
Birth rates, student mobility between school systems and new residential developments are the three main factors that contribute to student projections, an informational packet provided to Alcoa city staff from Davis Demographics states.
The corporation will use a geographic information system, which is software that can attach data to a specific location to analyze how the student population could change.
Using GIS to place each student on a map by his or her address will be the backbone of the study.
Maps will show — among other information — student concentrations, what areas of the city are growing and where students live versus where they attend school.
The projected timeline has data collection to finish in the fall, after next school year’s student enrollment is finalized, which allows the city to have the most current projections possible.
Student data from the beginning of each school year since 2018 will be used.
By the beginning of 2023, the study is planned to be completed in its entirety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.